4-Room Telok Blangah Flat Sold For S$1.1M Has Huge Master Bedroom & View Of Keppel Bay

Views for days.

By - 5 Sep 2023, 9:07 pm

4-Room Telok Blangah HDB Flat Is 1st Million-Dollar Sale In The Area

By now, you’ve probably seen quite a number of reports about HDB flats costing over S$1 million. But for residents in Telok Blangah, such a price tag on a flat in their area might send some eyeballs rolling.

The figures seem to be true, however, as an EdgeProp listing stated that a 4-room unit there was recently sold for S$1.1 million.

Source: EdgeProp

The flat in question is a 4-room unit somewhere on the 25th to 27th storey.

Telok Blangah HDB flat sold for over S$1 million in Aug

According to EdgeProp, the hefty transaction occurred on 8 Aug, just before National Day.

The 4-room flat is a premier apartment with 1,002 sq ft or 94.9 sq m of floor space. At S$1.1 million, this means that the price equates to S$1,076 per square foot.

The details match a listing on the PropNex website under agent Philip Peh.

Source: PropNex

In the listing, Mr Peh described the unit as partially furnished, with spacious living and dining halls.

Source: PropNex

What stands out is the master bedroom, which he claims is double-sized, or equivalent to the size of two bedrooms.

Source: PropNex

Breathtaking view of surroundings including Keppel Bay

Geographically, the location is just a six-minute walk away from both Telok Blangah and Labrador MRT stations.

There’s a sheltered walkway to the multi-storey carpark and lots of amenities nearby like supermarkets, kopitiams, clinics, and more.

Otherwise, staying indoors isn’t too bad of an idea — especially not with this view out the window:

Source: PropNex

Due to its location and high floor, residents get an unobstructed view of Keppel Bay and the surrounding areas.

First million-dollar flat in the area

With the flat being just 10 years old and in a prime area, it’s perhaps no surprise that the unit managed to fetch a staggering price tag.

In fact, looking at EdgeProp’s recent records, this sale seems to be the first million-dollar transaction for a flat in the vicinity.

Considering how sparsely furnished yet new it looks, we’re sure the new owners will have a wonderful time settling in and making the space their own.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and PropNex.

