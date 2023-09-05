4-Room Telok Blangah Flat Sold For S$1.1M Has Huge Master Bedroom & View Of Keppel Bay

4-Room Telok Blangah HDB Flat Is 1st Million-Dollar Sale In The Area

By now, you’ve probably seen quite a number of reports about HDB flats costing over S$1 million. But for residents in Telok Blangah, such a price tag on a flat in their area might send some eyeballs rolling.

The figures seem to be true, however, as an EdgeProp listing stated that a 4-room unit there was recently sold for S$1.1 million.

The flat in question is a 4-room unit somewhere on the 25th to 27th storey.

Telok Blangah HDB flat sold for over S$1 million in Aug

According to EdgeProp, the hefty transaction occurred on 8 Aug, just before National Day.

The 4-room flat is a premier apartment with 1,002 sq ft or 94.9 sq m of floor space. At S$1.1 million, this means that the price equates to S$1,076 per square foot.

The details match a listing on the PropNex website under agent Philip Peh.

In the listing, Mr Peh described the unit as partially furnished, with spacious living and dining halls.

What stands out is the master bedroom, which he claims is double-sized, or equivalent to the size of two bedrooms.

Breathtaking view of surroundings including Keppel Bay

Geographically, the location is just a six-minute walk away from both Telok Blangah and Labrador MRT stations.

There’s a sheltered walkway to the multi-storey carpark and lots of amenities nearby like supermarkets, kopitiams, clinics, and more.

Otherwise, staying indoors isn’t too bad of an idea — especially not with this view out the window:

Due to its location and high floor, residents get an unobstructed view of Keppel Bay and the surrounding areas.

First million-dollar flat in the area

With the flat being just 10 years old and in a prime area, it’s perhaps no surprise that the unit managed to fetch a staggering price tag.

In fact, looking at EdgeProp’s recent records, this sale seems to be the first million-dollar transaction for a flat in the vicinity.

Considering how sparsely furnished yet new it looks, we’re sure the new owners will have a wonderful time settling in and making the space their own.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and PropNex.