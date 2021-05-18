TEMT Singapore Going Out Of Business In Mid-June 2021, Has Clearance Sale From 17 May

Many businesses, especially retailers, took a serious hit during the pandemic. Some have even been forced to shutter for good.

With the stricter social measures as part of the recent Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), it seems some have already emerged as casualties.

On Monday (17 May), popular fashion retailer TEMT announced that it will be closing all its outlets in Singapore come mid-June.

As such, there’ll be a clearance sale with attractive discounts at its Paya Lebar outlet from 17 May onwards.

TEMT to close 2 remaining stores

On Monday (17 May), the popular fashion retailer announced on its social media sites that it’ll go out of business in mid-June.

Having been around since 2003, the brand thanks customers for their loyal support over the past 8 years.

Specialising in women’s clothing and accessories, TEMT belongs to the Australian group Fast Future Brands.

Having once had branches islandwide at Vivocity, 313@somerset, and Westgate, the brand now only has 2 storefronts left in Singapore.

Sadly, the remaining outlets, located at Jurong Point and Paya Lebar Quarter, will soon close too.

Known for affordable, chic clothing

For many girls in their 20s and 30s, TEMT is their go-to store to get fashionable, essential, yet affordable apparels.

Offering a wide selection of outfits designed for multiple occasions, TEMT stores frequently saw long queues outside their fitting rooms.

Therefore, news of the retailer’s imminent closure was saddening for many.

Long-time customers have even pleaded for the brand to move online instead of shutting down.

Though it’s unclear the causes behind their closure, the ongoing pandemic and tightening social distancing measures have certainly not helped.

Closing sale at Paya Lebar outlet from 17 May

Before bidding customers farewell, TEMT will be holding a closing sale with massive discounts on their apparel.

Since Monday (17 May), a clearance sale with “large discounts on all items” has been taking place at its Paya Lebar Quarter Mall outlet.

Customers and supporters of TEMT can head down for their last hauls before the familiar sight is gone for good.

Another one bites the dust

This is a tough period for many, especially those in F&B and retail.

We hope that the pandemic can blow over soon so that people don’t have to keep saying goodbye to brands many have grown so familiar with.

