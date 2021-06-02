TEMT Closing Sale At Paya Lebar Has Everything Priced At $4.99

Singaporeans are suckers for a good deal. We just can’t pass up on one when we see it.

Having previously announced its permanent closure in May, the TEMT outlet in Paya Lebar is experiencing an overwhelming response to its sale.

And for good reason too, with everything in the store priced at just $4.99 apiece.

To curb the crowd, they’ve begun to open booking for 30-minute slots to adhere to safe distancing measures.

TEMT closing sale lists every item at just $4.99

The popular fashion retailer that specialises in fashionable yet affordable female essentials recently announced that they’ll be closing all their Singapore stores.

The news saddened many female shoppers, who regard TEMT as their go-to store for inexpensive apparel.

True to their previous announcement of a massive closing sale, TEMT has slashed prices so that every item in the store is listed at $4.99.

That includes dresses, tops, bottoms, accessories, and even activewear.

Overwhelming response led to slots to curb the crowd

To no surprise, the sale has garnered an overwhelming response from the public, with many flocking over at the news of the huge discounts.

So much so that TEMT has resorted to creating slots that one must book before even stepping into their Paya Lebar outlet.

Each slot lasts for 30 minutes and being punctual will be greatly appreciated by the management.

This was also implemented so that safe distancing measures can be adhered to and crowds can be managed.

After a visit to the store, MS News can confirm that much of the stock has diminished ever since the initial announcement with large portions of the store emptied out.

However, there are still some pretty good deals left if you can secure a slot.

Final hurrah for the fashion retailer

While there has been no news of them shifting the business online, this is one way to go out with a bang.

It’s rare to see such huge discounts so if you’re keen on heading down to get your last haul, you ought to make your booking soon.

Here’s how to get to the TEMT store in Paya Lebar:

TEMT PLQ

Address:#02-15/16 PLQ Mall, 10 Paya Lebar Rd, Singapore 409057

Opening Hours: 11.30am – 8pm daily

Website: http://www.temt.com.sg/

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

The discount will last until 13 Jun, which will be the last day before the brand exits Singapore for good.

Let’s hope that check comes in before the sales are done and dusted.

Featured image by MS News.