Silky Terrier Battles Multiple Diseases & Suspected Stroke Causing Paralysis

Our fur pals are often treated as part of the family, beloved and cared for.

When they are struck with illnesses, owners will do all they can to get them the treatment they need.

So when Twinkle, a silky terrier, suffered a suspected stroke on 24 Jan, her worried owner appealed to the public for donations.

Her owner is hoping to raise $10,000 for Twinkle who is battling a lung condition, amidst many other diseases.

Twinkle the terrier suffers from multiple diseases

Twinkle has been suffering from a multitude of diseases. This includes a painful skin infection called Pyoderma, a left eye infection, and Cushing Disease, which causes a potentially dangerous hormonal imbalance.

On top of that, after collapsing on 24 Jan, she was hospitalised and has been relying on oxygen therapy since.

Due to her recent collapse, she requires a heart ultrasound to find out if she is suffering from any heart issues.

An X-ray is also needed so vets can examine her lung condition to determine if the course of treatment has been working.

The results will also be sent to a specialist for a clearer diagnosis.

Suspected stroke paralysed her hind legs

To add on to the crushing list of Twinkle’s health issues, the collapse on 24 Jan is suspected to be due to spine thromboembolism — the human equivalent of a stroke.

This has caused both of her hind legs to be paralysed.

For her treatment, another round of X-ray and ultrasound is needed on Twinkle’s spine.

Owner seeks donations

All of Twinkle’s treatment amounts to hefty medical bills.

Needing help to finance the care of her beloved pet, Twinkle’s owner took to Go Get Funding to appeal for donations.

She is seeking a total of $10,000 for Twinkle’s treatment. At the time of writing, $1,512 has been raised.

Help support Twinkle in her recovery

It’s hard to imagine the heartache and worry Twinkle’s owner is going through.

If you would like to contribute and support Twinkle in her recovery journey, you can donate here. Do remember, donations close on Friday (5 Feb).

Hopefully, with everyone’s help, Twinkle will be able to regain her health and be reunited with her owner at home in due time.

