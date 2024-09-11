Man kicks & spits on Tesla in KL car park, owner asks for apology

Man vandalises Tesla in KL car park by kicking and spitting on it

In a Kuala Lumpur (KL) car park, a parked Tesla Model 3 recorded a man kicking and then spitting on it when the driver wasn’t around.

The incident took place on 8 Sep at 10.28am. The driver, Mr Ty Tai, had parked his car in the parking lot of the Nexus Bangsar South shopping mall.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording inside the car park showed three people presumed to be a family pass by Mr Ty Tai’s car while he was away.

A man and a woman in the group passed by the front of the car without issue, but the second man, dressed in yellow, suddenly kicked the Tesla. The car’s headlights began to flash, a feature of the Tesla’s sentry mode.

The sentry mode also caused the car’s cameras to record what it detected to be “suspicious activity” and it captured the faces of the presumed family of three.

The first man turned around after the kick and wagged his finger at the culprit, but all three continued walking away.

After a while, the man in yellow then came back to the rear of the Tesla and spat on it before joining the rest.

The trio got into a white Audi and drove off, with its license plate number caught in the CCTV footage, which was later uploaded onto Facebook.

Driver says police initially did not open a case file

In the comments of the now-deleted Facebook post, the driver said that he had never come into conflict with the man on the camera before and did not understand the motive behind the attack, according to China Press.

Mr Ty Tai also said that he would not take down the video unless the culprit came forward to apologise to him.

The driver also tried to make a police report, but they allegedly refused to open a case as no physical damage had been done to the Tesla.

However, on 11 Sep, Mr Ty Tai made an update on Facebook saying that the police had taken action regarding his case.

They requested that he take down the initial post, which he complied with.

He thanked netizens for their show of support and promised updates if any action would be taken.

Featured image adapted from Ty Tai via Reddit and Facebook.