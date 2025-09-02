Tesla driver hits motorcyclist at turn in Orchard, netizens blame both for recklessness

Tesla Model Y crashes into motorcyclist while turning in Orchard, rider seemingly unharmed

A Tesla Model Y collided with a motorcyclist in Orchard on 31 Aug, sparking debate online over who was at fault.

The accident happened along Claymore Road, just after noon.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a motorcyclist could be seen riding behind a grey car that was attempting to turn left into the Claymore Connect shopping mall.

At the same time, a white Tesla was exiting the mall and attempted to make a right turn — right as the motorcyclist tried to overtake the grey car.

Motorcyclist falls against bonnet of Tesla

As a result, the Tesla crashed into the side of the motorcycle, knocking it against the car’s bonnet.

The rider appeared to be pinned by the weight of his own vehicle against the car, struggling to get back up.

It took him several moments before he finally managed to get his vehicle upright, seemingly unharmed.

At the same time, the Tesla driver alighted and walked over to check on the damage to his car.

The two motorists exchanged words calmly at the scene before the driver walked back to his seat.

Netizens say both lack defensive driving

Several netizens quickly criticised the Tesla driver for making the turn without traffic being clear on Claymore Road.

Some blamed the rider for overtaking instead of staying in their lane.

Other commenters instead attributed fault to both motorists.

“A little defensive riding and not-so-entitled driving will save all this trouble,” one user said.

