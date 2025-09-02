Tesla driver hits motorcyclist at turn in Orchard, netizens blame both for recklessness

Latest News Singapore

The motorcyclist was temporarily pinned against the car bonnet by the weight of his vehicle.

By - 2 Sep 2025, 10:58 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Tesla Model Y crashes into motorcyclist while turning in Orchard, rider seemingly unharmed

A Tesla Model Y collided with a motorcyclist in Orchard on 31 Aug, sparking debate online over who was at fault.

The accident happened along Claymore Road, just after noon.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a motorcyclist could be seen riding behind a grey car that was attempting to turn left into the Claymore Connect shopping mall.

At the same time, a white Tesla was exiting the mall and attempted to make a right turn — right as the motorcyclist tried to overtake the grey car.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Motorcyclist falls against bonnet of Tesla

As a result, the Tesla crashed into the side of the motorcycle, knocking it against the car’s bonnet.

tesla motorcyclist orchard

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

The rider appeared to be pinned by the weight of his own vehicle against the car, struggling to get back up.

tesla motorcyclist orchard

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

It took him several moments before he finally managed to get his vehicle upright, seemingly unharmed.

tesla motorcyclist orchard

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

At the same time, the Tesla driver alighted and walked over to check on the damage to his car.

tesla motorcyclist orchard

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

The two motorists exchanged words calmly at the scene before the driver walked back to his seat.

Netizens say both lack defensive driving

Several netizens quickly criticised the Tesla driver for making the turn without traffic being clear on Claymore Road.

Source: Facebook

Some blamed the rider for overtaking instead of staying in their lane.

Source: Facebook

Other commenters instead attributed fault to both motorists.

“A little defensive riding and not-so-entitled driving will save all this trouble,” one user said.

Source: Facebook

Also read: PHV suddenly swerves on TPE, hits lane-splitting motorcyclist who flips onto road

PHV suddenly swerves on TPE, hits lane-splitting motorcyclist who flips onto road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author