‘Raise your SES amongst other players’: S’pore netizens amused by Tesla’s new S$450 pickleball paddle

Tesla announces new S$450 pickleball paddle in collaboration with Selkirk

Tesla recently announced a S$450 pickleball paddle, and Singapore netizens are having a field day over the eye-watering price, with many joking about what could possibly justify it.

A discussion about the paddle surfaced on HardwareZone on 14 Dec, quickly drawing amused and sarcastic reactions.

Paddle design inspired by Tesla vehicles

According to Tesla’s product page, the paddle’s design is inspired by the “aerodynamic design of Tesla vehicles”.

Named the Tesla Plaid Pickleball Paddle by Selkirk, the item is a collaboration between Tesla and Selkirk, a US-based pickleball equipment company.

The product description states that the paddle was designed and engineered for “high-performance play”.

It is made from carbon fibre and features a foam core, materials commonly associated with premium sporting equipment.

The concept for the paddle was first conceived in March 2024, after Selkirk’s leadership team visited a Tesla factory in California.

Inspired by Tesla’s design and engineering processes, they reportedly wanted to apply similar principles to pickleball equipment.

Despite the hefty price tag, the Tesla Plaid Pickleball Paddle has already sold out.

Singaporean netizens poke fun at price

Singaporean netizens, however, were more entertained than impressed.

Under HardwareZone’s discussion titled “Tesla launches new Pickleball paddle”, commenters joked that the paddle might start producing “electronic sounds” during play.

Another replied that it would feel like a Jedi playing pickleball.

Reacting to the price, one netizen bluntly commented: “Very ex sia.”

Another joked that owning the paddle would instantly raise the user’s socioeconomic status.

One particularly amused netizen even asked if the paddle would swing itself to hit the ball, given its S$450 price tag.

