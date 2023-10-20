Suntec Pop-Up Event Has Food & Games, Shop & Win A Lazarus Island Staycation

TGIF! Pop-Up Event At Suntec City Has Food, Games & Prizes Till 22 Oct

Downtime with family and friends is important, which is why many of us look forward to the weekend.

If you haven’t thought of anything to do this week, why not check out the TGIF! (Thank Goodness It’s Fun!) pop-up event at Suntec City?

From games to event-exclusive culinary offerings and a staycation giveaway, there will be lots for parents, children, and everyone in between to get excited for.

Here is what you can look out for at the three-day event happening from now to 22 Oct.

Sample culinary delights from Naturel & UFC Velvet

A pop-up event is never complete without some good food and drinks to fuel us for all the activities on the ground.

At TGIF!, attendees can sample recipes and beverages that are exclusive to the event from a variety of popular food brands like Naturel and UFC Velvet.

At the Naturel Food Truck, you can have a ‘Ballin’ Good Time’ – literally – with delicious brown rice balls.

They will pair well with Souper Duper, a hearty minestrone soup that is topped with crispy Naturel Organic Angel Hair Pasta.

Thereafter, quench your thirst with a refreshing iced coffee or tea from the Velvet Café, which will rejuvenate you in time to explore the event further.

Fans of the plant-based milk trend would be happy to know that coconut, oat, and almond milk are available options for your beverage’s base.

Create your favourite beverage by combining your preferred UFC Velvet plant-based milk with either Illy Coffee or Dilmah Earl Grey Tea.

Or, if you’re seeking a unique twist, try adding the newly introduced chocolate coconut milk or chocolate oat milk to your concoction.

Should you wish to steer clear of caffeine that day, there’s nothing wrong with just downing a glass of creamy, chilled milk.

Play games & explore TGIF! by Lam Soon pop-up event at Suntec

With your appetite satisfied and your thirst quenched, you’ll have more energy to explore all the games that TGIF! has in store.

Upon entering the venue, you will receive an island map that helps you navigate your way through the event.

On the map are details of various game booths to explore, where you can play and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

Have a keen eye for detail? Spot and count the number of Naturel products on a mural within the given time in the game ‘Where’s Naturel?’.

Folks with better reflexes can challenge a friend or the computer in ‘Velvety Speed’, where you must quickly hit buttons as they light up. Whoever hits 25 points first wins.

Time is clearly of the essence in these games as you’ll only have a limited time to ‘Spot the Difference’ between two images at bio-home’s game booth.

Before heading to the final station, take a moment to drop by Nature’s Corner, where you can try your hand at repurposing NooTrees bathroom roll cores into plant pots in an upcycling workshop.

Bring your handicraft home to display as a prized centrepiece or one-of-a-kind decor.

Having gotten crafty at the workshop, your fingers would be more than ready to use chopsticks in the Homesoy ‘Pick the Beans’ challenge, where the goal is to pick up five soybeans in 15 seconds.

After that, satisfy your sweet tooth with a free Homesoy ice cream, which you can get with the purchase of any two packs of Homesoy Soy Milk 1L.

Once you have checked all four game stations off your list, head to the ‘Roll the Dice’ section to redeem free gifts such as product samples and shopping vouchers.

Shop for groceries & score exclusive merch

Parents who don’t want to miss their weekend grocery trips would be glad to find the Grocery Owl mart, where they can do some shopping.

There, you’ll find UFC Velvet’s plant-based milk range, olive oil and organic brown rice by Naturel, cleaning products by bio-home, tissues and wet wipes by NooTrees, soya milk by Homesoy, and more — just enough to replenish your essential supplies.

Not only will you be able to restock your pantries, but you can also walk home with an exclusive TGIF! bag and stickers when you spend S$15 or more.

Best of all, doing so will automatically put you in the running to win a 2D1N staycation at Tiny Away Escape on Lazarus Island, worth up to S$356.

Only four lucky people can win the staycation, and you could be one of them.

The goodies don’t stop there. There will be two sessions on each day of the event called the Special Hour, where visitors can try to guess the price of the ‘Bundle of the Hour’.

Whoever guesses the price correctly — or has the closest guess — will be crowned the winner and can take home the entire bundle. Even if it’s not your lucky day, fret not as you can still purchase it during the Special Hour at up to 60% off.

Vouchers for attendees who RSVP for event

To enjoy extra savings of S$5, those interested to attend the pop-up event at Suntec City can RSVP at TGIF!’s official website.

Visitors can then claim the vouchers at the event and use them to save on their purchases at Grocery Owl mart.

Vouchers are available for all visitors, so you can encourage your friends and family to RSVP as well.

At TGIF!, parents can do a quick wipedown of their babies’ strollers at the stroller parking area, where bio-home and NooTrees will be providing cleaning supplies to keep items squeaky clean and germ-free.

Free of the bugging buggies, you can then take fun family pictures at the photo booth to commemorate your day out together.

Here are the key details to take note of before you head to the event:



TGIF! (Thank Goodness It’s Fun) Pop-up Event

Address: Suntec City Main Atrium, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

Dates: 20 – 22 Oct 2023

Opening hours: 12pm – 8pm (last entry for activities)

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade & Esplanade

For more information on the event, visit the official website here. Alternatively, you can follow TGIF! on Instagram.

Come together with friends & family for a fulfilling weekend

Weekends can often feel like they fly by too quickly.

That’s why making the most of them by planning activities with the people you love is important.

When you have a fulfilling weekend, you’re also less likely to have a case of the Sunday Scaries by the time it’s actually over.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Lam Soon Singapore.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Liu Xing Ying.