Bangkok bar owner fulfils vow with traditional Thai dance in front of Optimus Prime statue after business success

Dancers perform traditional Thai dance in front of Optimus Prime statue after business success

On Monday (17 Feb), Hypnotized, a bar in Bangkok, posted a TikTok video showing four female dancers in traditional Thai attire performing a cultural dance in front of an Optimus Prime statue at an intersection in the Talad Noi district.

At one point, the dancers swapped their traditional headpieces for Optimus Prime and Bumblebee masks, adding a transformative twist to the scene.

The sight puzzled and amused many passers-by, who paused in curiosity to watch the performance, with some even whipping out their phones to snap pictures.

“Fulfilled vow because the restaurant was full,” reads the caption of the post.

Offered motor oil in hope of quick blessings

The video explains that the owner of the bar had prayed and made a wish for their business.

When it succeeded, they honoured their vow by arranging for dancers to perform in front of the Optimus Prime statue.

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, motor oil was even offered in small bottles, with hopes that the robot ‘deity’ would remain well-lubricated, start smoothly, and grant blessings swiftly.

Many locals believe this is a marketing stunt by a newly opened restaurant.

Initially, the owners gave tea and coffee as regular offerings, which gained significant attention on social media.

Eventually, people jokingly suggested motor oil would be a more fitting offering, prompting the owners to follow through with the idea.

Netizens call actions ridiculous

While many were amused by the ritual, others criticised the belief, calling it absurd.

“This is out of line. It seems like Thai people don’t have anything to rely on these days,” one user commented on the post.

Another person remarked that education didn’t seem to help improve logical thinking in any way.

However, one woman urged people to leave them be, saying that what they did didn’t cause harm to anyone.

The ritual is widely practised by many Thais who enjoy praying and making wishes, though it is typically directed at a sacred statue, not a character from a toy franchise.

