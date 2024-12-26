27-year-old Thai influencer dies from alcohol poisoning after being offered S$1,190 to drink excessively

Thai influencer dies after consuming full bottle of alcohol in one gulp for paid stunt

A 27-year-old influencer in Thailand has reportedly died from alcohol poisoning after consuming a large amount of alcohol quickly.

The influencer known as “Bank Leicester” was offered 30,000 baht (S$1,190) to drink an excessive amount of alcohol as part of a social media stunt, reported Thai news outlet Khaosod.

Thai influencer drinks full bottle of alcohol in one gulp

A Facebook reel posted on Thursday (26 Dec) morning showed Bank imbibing a full bottle of alcohol in one gulp.

While nothing seemed amiss after he finished it, another reel showed him collapsed motionless on the ground.

He was later wheeled to hospital on a trolley.

He was pronounced dead on 26 Dec

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at about 3.40am on Wednesday (26 Dec).

A friend posted a photo of his lifeless body on Facebook, expressing his deepest condolences for his death.

Following the incident, the group that challenged him to drink deleted all the clips and photos related to the incident.

Drinking large amounts of alcohol in a short period can lead to death, says doctor

After news of his death was released, many netizens expressed their condolences through various social media posts.

A famous Thai doctor also explained on Facebook that drinking a large amount of alcohol rapidly can lead to death, as with many previous cases, saying:

Drinking large amounts of alcohol in a short period can lead to acute alcohol poisoning. This happens because alcohol is continuously consumed without giving the body enough time to process and eliminate it.

Also, it can cause one’s blood alcohol levels to spike quickly, increasing the risk of choking, vomiting, breathing difficulties, respiratory arrest and loss of consciousness.

A post-mortem has been scheduled to establish the exact cause of Bank’s death.

Police investigations are ongoing, with efforts underway to take legal action against those responsible.

Thai influencer known for rapping while selling garlands

Bank, whose full name is Thanakarn Kanthee (name transliterated from Thai), gained recognition for rapping while selling garlands on the street.

Born into a poor family, he started selling garlands at the age of seven to support his grandmother.

Bank faced frequent bullying due to his special needs, according to media reports.

On one occasion, four teenagers reportedly deceived him into eating bones by falsely promising to purchase all his garlands, reported Thai media outlet Kapook.

Another time, he was challenged to eat lubrication gel.

Featured image adapted from แบงค์ เลสเตอร์' on Facebook and ตลาดล่างนิวส์ on Facebook.