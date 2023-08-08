Elderly Couple In China Gets Food Poisoning From Overnight Fried Rice, Wife Passes Away

Elderly Woman Dies & Husband In Hospital After Eating Overnight Fried Rice

In a bizarre case from China, an elderly couple in their 80s suffered serious repercussions after consuming overnight egg fried rice.

What they thought was a harmless meal resulted in severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

The couple ended up in hospital for emergency treatment.

The husband pulled through and remains in intensive care, but the wife, unfortunately, did not make it.

Elderly couple had diarrhoea & vomited over 10 times after eating overnight fried rice

Chinese news outlet Xiandai Kuaibao reported this incident on Monday (5 Aug). However, the exact date when it happened remains unclear.

The incident happened at the couple’s residence in Haimen, Nantong, in China’s Jiangsu province.

Though in their 80s, Mr Li and his wife Madam Yang were generally healthy and strong for their age.

However, after consuming some egg fried rice they had left over from the day before, they started suffering from severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

According to the news outlet, they each puked and had the runs over 10 times.

Seeing their condition, their family sent Mr Li and Madam Yang to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Wife passed away from severe symptoms

At the local hospital, their conditions worsened. Both their blood pressures were dipping rapidly. Their lactic acid levels were also abnormally high, indicating a case of acidosis.

Of the two, Madam Yang’s symptoms presented were more critical.

The local hospital then transferred them to a bigger hospital better equipped to handle their case.

Unfortunately, Madam Yang did not make it through and passed away soon after.

Overnight egg fried rice caused infection & sepsis

The doctor on duty asked the couple’s family what they ate, and discovered that they had consumed some overnight egg fried rice.

“A normal case of gastroenteritis would not be this serious. The patient’s inflammatory marketers were very high, which indicated that sepsis and multiple organ failure from bacterial infection,” the doctor said.

As beds in the emergency intensive care unit were scarce, the medical team treated Mr Li in the emergency room itself.

Husband made full recovery after 10 days in hospital

After one whole night of intensive treatment, Mr Li’s condition finally stabilised.

After 10 days in the hospital, the elderly man’s bodily functions mostly returned to normal, and he was successfully discharged.

Mr Li expressed sorrow and regret towards this whole situation. He said, “If we only knew how dangerous a bowl of overnight egg fried rice was, my wife and I would have never eaten it.”

Featured image adapted from China Press and Xiandai Kuaibao.