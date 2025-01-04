Thai PM declares more than S$551M in assets including 217 designer handbags

Thai PM declares assets to anti-corruption body

Thai prime minister (PM) Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared that she has more than S$551 million in assets, including 217 designer handbags and 75 luxury watches.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was voted Prime Minister by the Thai Parliament last year following the surprise ousting of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin.

The extent of the Prime Minister’s wealth

According to The Guardian, declaring their assets to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a requirement for anyone who holds public office in Thailand.

Local media such as the Bangkok Post have since posted a detailed list of Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s assets.

This includes S$426 million in investments, encompassing properties in London and land in Japan. Additionally, she also listed 217 handbags worth over S$3 million, 23 vehicles worth S$2.7 million, 205 sets of earrings, and 67 necklaces.

Most Thais will hardly be surprised by the 37-year-old PM’s wealth. Notably, her family is well-known to be one of the richest in Thailand.

Her father, and ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, became ultra-wealthy through his business dealings in telecommunications. He also once owned the football club Manchester City.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of around S$2.9 billion, making him the eleventh richest person in Thailand.

How her wealth stacks compared to previous Thai PMs

According to a graphic published by ThaiPBS, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is listed as Thailand’s wealthiest prime minister to date. She tops a list that includes her father at number 2 and her aunt at number 5.

Her political predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, is fourth while Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former army chief turned politician, sits at number 3.

