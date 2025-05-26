Royal Thai police helicopter explodes into flames mid-air & crashes, 3 officers dead

Police helicopter crashes in Southern Thailand & kills 3 police officers

Tragedy has struck the Royal Thai Police once again after a helicopter crashed and exploded in mid-air in southern Thailand, killing three officers on board.

The incident happened near an airbase in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Mueang district on Saturday (24 May), according to Khaosod.

The aircraft — a Bell 212 helicopter — was en route from Surat Thani airport after a police operation when it reportedly experienced in-flight issues.

Amazingly, one officer is believed to have parachuted out in time. His current condition remains unknown.

Helicopter crash kills 3 police officers instantly

The crash occurred around 1pm, prompting emergency responders and firefighters to rush to the scene.

Sadly, all three officers who remained on board — two pilots and one mechanic — died instantly in the fiery wreckage.

It’s revealed that the helicopter, a Bell 212 from the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit, experienced in-flight issues while travelling from Surat Thani airport following an operation.

The Royal Thai Police have since confirmed the identities of the victims:

Pol. Lt. Col. Pratueng Chulert (name transliterated from Thai) – Pilot

Pol. Sub. Lt. Songpol Boonchai (name transliterated from Thai) – Co-pilot

Pol. Sub. Lt. Thinkrit Suwannanoi (name transliterated from Thai) – Mechanic

National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Panphet expressed his deepest condolences to the officers’ families and has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

“This is a tragic loss. We will find out what happened and ensure proper support for those affected,” he said.

Second deadly police aircraft crash in just one month

This tragedy comes just 30 days after a Royal Thai Police aircraft crashed during a flight test in Hua Hin district, also in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

That incident, which occurred on 25 April, happened as officers were preparing for a parachute training mission. All six personnel on board were killed.

With two air tragedies in a month, concerns are now mounting over the safety of police aviation operations, even during routine training and transport missions.

The Royal Thai Police is expected to face intensified scrutiny as investigations into both crashes get underway.

Also read: Thai police plane plunges into sea after apparent engine failure, at least 5 dead



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Matichon.