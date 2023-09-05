Woman Disgusted By Stench Of Airline Passenger’s Feet As He Puts Them On Her Armrest

Thai Woman Complains About Smell Of Airline Passenger’s Feet Behind Her

While on a flight, it’s necessary to be considerate towards our fellow passengers. Otherwise, we may inconvenience them greatly for the whole trip, making for an unpleasant experience.

This was the case recently when a Thai woman took to TikTok to complain about the smell of a passenger’s feet.

He had rested them on her armrest, causing her grave discomfort for a good half of the flight.

Thai woman unhappy with airline passenger placing feet on her armrest

According to Thaiger, the incident took place about two months ago. The OP, named Keng, was travelling from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Vietnam.

When the flight attendants began serving passengers, Keng detected an unpleasant smell. She initially suspected it was from someone removing their shoes.

However, she then realised it was coming from the feet of a passenger behind her, who had placed them on her armrest.

Based on the footage shared, the passenger’s feet seem to be almost touching her shoulder.

Keng proceeded to shift in her seat to convey her discomfort but to no avail. The passenger even started moving his feet around.

Feeling that he was trying to find a suitable sleeping position, Keng did not want to confront him. However, she was still uncomfortable and, as such, chose to capture the incident on video.

Noticing the situation, a flight attendant told him to remove his feet from her armrest, which he did.

In the video, Keng grimaces at the camera before showing the passenger’s feet on the armrest. She then covers her nose with a finger to convey her disgust.

Video goes viral, with netizens calling the passenger out

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, many shocked by Keng’s ordeal.

A few users expressed their surprise over how the passenger could have possibly thought it was okay for him to place his feet there.

Yet others said they had encountered the same situation on other flights, adding that they would usually notify the cabin crew for assistance.

One user noted that this experience wasn’t limited to flights, as they had also encountered it in movie theatres.

Addressing the incident, Keng said she hasn’t been put off from flying after the incident. Conversely, she’s now aware of how to deal with similar situations.

Keng also added that she believed everyone was aware of basic flight etiquette. Even so, they should tell the cabin crew if they find themselves in such a predicament.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.