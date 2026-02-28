Thai woman weds 2 men in one ceremony, grooms were friends with each other

Thai woman gets married to two foreign men in one ceremony, first three-way wedding of the province

Two friends falling in love with the same person, and that person being interested in both friends are certainly not unheard of.

However, in Buriram Province, Thailand, a Thai woman wed two foreign men who are friends in a single ceremony on Saturday (28 Feb).

The bride, 37-year-old Duangduen Kesaro, or Kik, is a former independent singer-songwriter.

Meanwhile, her husbands, identified as Mr Roman and Mr Maggie, are a retired and a current police officer from Austria, respectively.

The threesome had a simple wedding ceremony that was held according to local tradition, Amarin TV reported.

First husband approved of wife’s relationship with his friend

Ms Kik shared that she used to have a Thai husband, with whom she had three children.

However, her family life was rocky, and her singing career did not go off as she expected, so she had to work in Pattaya to support her parents, three daughters, and two grandchildren.

There, she met Mr Roman, who was visiting from Austria. The two formed a relationship and have now been living together as husband and wife for five years.

Later, Mr Roman’s friend, Mr Maggie, also visited Thailand and fell in love with Ms Kik. Mr Roman was aware of his wife’s and friend’s relationship, but did not see any problem with it, as he and Mr Maggie got along well. After dating Mr Maggie for a year, they decided to formally get married as a threesome. Bride’s family supports three-way marriage

While unusual, Ms Kik said her parents and children supported the three-way marriage.

“In the past, both of them have taken good care of their own families,” she said, as reported by Khaosod.

Ms Kik understands that others may find marriage among three people unacceptable.

“But as for myself, if both sides accept it, and our families accept it, and we can live together happily without causing trouble for anyone, then I’m satisfied,” she said. As for the dowry, Mr Roman and Mr Maggie will reportedly pay 1 million baht (S$40,000) each to Ms Kik’s family. Ms Kik’s mother, 61-year-old Ms Kwang, also shared that both grooms have taken good care of her daughter and the family. “As for those who may not accept it, that’s their opinion. All I care about is my daughter’s happiness and her ability to raise her children and grandchildren,” she said, adding: This wedding isn’t about the dowry; I just want them to live together in love and understanding. First three-way wedding in province

Meanwhile, the mayor of Saeng Thon subdistrict, Thian-yiu Lueangdechanurak, said he has attended many weddings in the past, but had never witnessed a Thai woman marry two grooms at once.

He added that Ms Kik, Mr Roman, and Mr Maggie’s union is likely the first three-way wedding that was held in the province. Notably, the grooms are even friends.