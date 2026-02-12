Man in M’sia marries 2 women on the same day, polarises public opinion

Sabah man grabs public attention after marrying two women on the same day

A video of a man in Sabah, Malaysia, marrying two women on the same day went viral, raising eyebrows among netizens.

The footage, which was posted on TikTok on 8 Feb, shows a groom walking down a wedding aisle, flanked by two women dressed in bridal gowns.

All three newlyweds are seen wearing matching purple wedding attire.

The groom has his arms linked with both brides as attendees captured the moment using their cameras and phones.

Seated at the wedding stage, the trio spent time posing for photos with guests. Near the end of the clip, one guest approached them for a selfie.

Netizens shocked by their trio wedding

Many netizens in the comments section pointed out that the two brides looked remarkably similar.

However, the Original Poster (OP) clarified that the women are not sisters and share no blood relation.

One TikTok user wondered if the trio would be sharing the bed on the night.

Another netizen mentioned that watching the viral video left them with more stones unturned.

