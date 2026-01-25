Woman in Thailand goes viral for dating twin brothers, says they sleep together every night

Woman shocks public after revealing her relationship with twin brothers

A woman in Thailand has gone viral after revealing that she is dating twin brothers, with all of them living and sleeping together.

To address public curiosity regarding their relationship, finances, and daily life, 24-year-old Fah (name transliterated from Thai), whose TikTok handler is @hoylaa44, recently livestreamed to reveal her domestic life with her twin boyfriends.

Won over by twins’ consistency & sincerity

According to her, the romance began at the restaurant where Ms Fah worked as a server in 2025. It was then when the twins, Singh and Sueur (names transliterated from Thai), both 23, approached her.

Both Singh and Sueur messaged her on LINE at around the same time. Not wanting to deal with repetitive or “double” conversations, Ms Fah decided to create a “3-person group chat” to talk to both of them simultaneously.

Over time, she was won over by their consistency and sincerity.

She didn’t want to choose

After two months of chatting, the trio officially became a couple after the twins made a video call to ask her to be their girlfriend together.

Ms Fah considers herself lucky because she did not have to choose between them; both are good men who fulfil her life in different ways.

She then began uploading content about her polyamorous relationship on TikTok, racking up millions of views.

To answer how she manages their night-time routine, Ms Fah noted that all three sleep in the same bed every night, adding that there is “no odd day or even day rotation”.

She confirmed the twins never get jealous of each other and share mutual respect.

Willing to raise children together

Regarding future children, Ms Fah said she remains unbothered.

If she gets pregnant, she is not serious about knowing the father immediately. She plans to wait until the baby is born to conduct a DNA test.

Regardless of the biological result, all three are committed to raising the child together as one family.

Ms Fah ended her session with a strong statement on gender equality and social judgment: “Society views it as normal when a man has many wives, so why is it unacceptable when a woman does the same?”

Indifferent to criticism as long as all parties are happy

She declared she chooses her own happiness over the gossip of strangers.

As long as everyone involved consents and both families accept it — noting that the twins’ parents are currently very fond of her — she remains indifferent to outside criticism.

