M’sian woman allegedly lives double life with 2 husbands, spends days with 1 & nights with the other

Malaysian woman juggles two marriages by spending daytime with one husband and nights with another

A woman in Malaysia is alleged to have secretly married two different men and maintained both relationships for over a year by spending her days with one husband before returning to the other at night.

The unusual arrangement was uncovered after her first husband reportedly found a marriage registration document inside his wife’s car.

According to a Facebook post made by the first husband’s sister on 11 Dec, the woman had secretly married the second man in Songkhla, Thailand.

Second marriage hidden for over a year

The marriage document reportedly stated that the second marriage was registered on 5 Nov 2024, meaning it had been kept hidden for just over a year.

The revelation left the first husband shocked.

What stunned the family even more was how the woman allegedly managed to conceal the second relationship for so long.

The woman is said to have visited her second husband, a man from Johor, during the day while her first husband was at work.

At night, she would return home to her first husband, who is from Kelantan.

According to the post, the two households were located just 19 kilometres apart.

First husband chooses to stay, family upset

Despite discovering the alleged second marriage, the first husband has reportedly chosen to remain with his wife. His sister claimed this was due to her repeated pleas over the course of a week.

The situation reportedly worsened after the woman lodged a police report against the sister for disturbance, following the exposure of the relationship online.

The sister said her brother’s decision to stay with his wife has caused significant strain within the family.

In her Facebook post, which has since received almost two thousand likes, the sister urged religious authorities to intervene.

She also expressed hope that her brother would eventually return to his family.

Featured image adapted from Source: Ekin Derahim on Facebook.