Thailand introduces app to protect tourists amid concerns linked to actor’s abduction

Thailand introduces app to protect tourists from cross-border scam

The recent abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing and the disappearances of other Chinese nationals in Thailand has raised safety concerns among tourists, leading to hesitation in visiting the country.

Wang Xing had been held captive by a scam syndicate earlier this month, and was found in Myanmar with his hair shaved.

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan has also cancelled his planned concert, citing concerns for the safety of his Chinese fans, reports Bangkok Post.

Thai police launches new app for tourists to ensure safety

In response to safety concerns, Thai police have established the Tourist Safety Operations Center (TSOC) and introduced a new app called “Thailand Tourist Police” for tourists in need of urgent help.

The app, launched in December 2024, allows users to send messages, photos, and location data for inquiries or emergency assistance.

Tourists will receive round-the-clock service and immediate support if they connect to the 1155 call centre. The service is also provided in eight languages.

In emergencies, users can simply click the red “SOS” button on the app’s main page, allowing them to be connected directly with local police.

Around 1,000 reports made since its launch

The police has reportedly received approximately 1,000 reports since the app’s introduction.

Among these reports, there were 200 emergency calls made in a single day on Monday (13 Jan).

The reports include accidents, crimes, and immigration-related issues, with no cases of individuals being trapped in Thailand or neighbouring areas.

In collaboration with foreign embassies, Thailand has pledged to strengthen border security and combat online scams, especially call centre gangs that coerce both Thai and foreign nationals into criminal activities.

