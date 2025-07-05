Man in Thailand wields axe in road rage near school, damages car with child inside 

Man road rages in Chonburi, Thailand, attacks car with child inside

A Thai man allegedly threatened and attacked another driver with an axe during a road rage incident in Chonburi province on 17 June, damaging a vehicle that still had a mother and child inside.

According to Thaiger, the 31-year-old victim, Withit, was driving his wife and five-year-old son to school when the confrontation occurred near the Nong Chark Intersection along Route 344.

According to him, he had stopped at a red light. When it turned green, he did not move forward immediately, which appeared to upset the driver behind him.

Suspect pulled ahead, waited outside school with axe in hand

According to Thai News, the incident occurred at 7.58am.

After overtaking Withit, the suspect reportedly pulled in front and later parked near the school.

As Withit turned into a nearby alley to park, the suspect returned — this time armed with a knife and axe.

“He parked behind us and got out with weapons,” said Withit. “He struck the side of my car with the axe — right next to where my son was sitting.”

Fearing for their safety, Withit said he immediately drove off and filed a police report at Ban Bueng Police Station.

No injuries were reported, but the damage to the vehicle and the emotional toll on the family have sparked outrage.

Police investigating, car linked to woman who denies involvement

Thai police have traced the black sedan involved in the incident to a woman, who claimed she did not lend the car to anyone.

She has been summoned for questioning as investigations continue.

Officers from Ban Bueng Police Station are working to identify the axe-wielding man and determine the full sequence of events captured on the victim’s dashcam footage, which has since gone viral.

Netizens divided over who was in the wrong

According to Thaiger, online reactions to the incident have been mixed.

Some commenters claimed Withit appeared to tailgate the suspect’s car after being cut off, suggesting there was provocation on both sides.

Others argued the situation did not justify violence, especially with a child involved.

Featured image adapted from Thaiger.