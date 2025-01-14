Bangkok sees 16°C weather as cool weather conditions persist in Thailand

Thailand expected to experience chilly weather until mid-February

Singaporeans travelling to Thailand over the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) break are in for a treat as cold weather is expected to persist till mid-February.

On Monday (13 Jan), Dr Jessada Denduangboripant, a professor at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science, took to Facebook to share his prediction about the chilly weather that’s forecasted to last around another month.

North & northeast Thailand to experience even colder weather

In another Facebook post, the Thai Meteorological Department confirmed that the cold snap will last until mid-Febraruy.

Bangkok is expected to continue seeing chilly mornings and areas in North and Northeast Thailand will experience colder weather, especially in the mountains.

Areas in the South, on the other hand, have been cautioned about increased rainfall, strong winds, and heavy showers from 15 to 18 Jan.

Bangkok has seen temperatures dip to 16°C over the past few days due to a strong high-pressure system and cold air mass over the country.

While temperatures are expected to rise on Tuesday (14 Jan) and Wednesday (15 Jan), a strong cold air mass is set to return on Thursday (16 Jan) and Friday (17 Jan), prolonging the cold weather.

Between 19 and 28 Jan, the cold air mass covering the country will begin to weaken. Temperatures will gradually warm up, and the wind direction will start to change.

Cooler weather in hotter months

Dr Jessada explained that Thailand has experienced La Niña conditions since December, which could also mean cooler weather in the hotter months.

The warmer period, from February to May, may also see elevated humidity, resulting in occasional thunderstorms.

The rainfall will be higher than usual, especially during April and May. However, it may decrease below the average in June, with a possible dry spell.

