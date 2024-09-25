Thailand delays Electronic Travel Authorisation for tourists, originally slated for Dec 2024

Thailand delays Electronic Travel Authorisation as agencies iron out details

Thailand announced that there would be delays for the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system originally slated to be implemented in Dec 2024.

While Singaporeans currently enjoy visa-free entry into Thailand, the new arrangement would require them to apply for ETA before visiting.

Explaining the delay, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is still coordinating with other government agencies to finalise details and ensure a smooth launch. However, the ministry is still committed to rolling out the system, reports The Nation.

For updates on the ETA, travellers can check Thailand’s MFA and the Immigration Bureau for the latest news.

Singaporean tourists can still visit Thailand without visa with extra steps

Singaporeans can still travel to Thailand without a visa after the ETA takes effect, but will have to take a few extra steps.

Before entering Thailand, Singaporeans will have to apply for ETA online. The process will be integrated with Thai’s e-Visa application portal and can be done free of charge.

Once the application is approved, travellers will receive a QR code valid for 60 days. It can also be extended for an additional 30 days.

Travellers can subsequently use the QR code at automated gates when entering Thailand.

According to Thailand’s MFA, the move is part of its effort to stimulate tourism. It’ll also help boost security by screening and tracking foreigners entering Thailand.

