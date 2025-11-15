Thailand to lift afternoon alcohol ban after facing backlash from businesses

Thailand to scrap alcohol ban in place since 1972

Thailand will lift its long-standing afternoon alcohol sales ban, following strong criticism from businesses and members of the public.

The decision aims to boost spending during peak tourism period, such as New Year and Songkran, reports Bangkok Post.

Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Zarum confirmed the move after chairing the National Alcohol Policy Committee’s meeting on Thursday (13 Nov).

Ban to be scrapped after public consultation

The committee agreed to revoke the ban on alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm.

Even though the move does not require Cabinet approval, it will only take effect 15 days after public consultation.

Mr Sophon said the rule was originally introduced decades ago to prevent civil servants from drinking during office hours.

However, these concerns are no longer relevant today.

Move introduced with aim of supporting tourism

Authorities said the move is part of broader efforts to boost tourism and economic activity during peak periods.

Tourism operators had earlier pushed for drinking hours to be extended to 4am, beyond the current 12am cut-off.

However, health experts opposed the move, citing statistics showing a spike in alcohol-related accidents between 2am and 3am.

Mr Sophon said officials will continue to study whether drinking hours should be extended to 2am or 4am.

Other alcohol rules under review

The committee will also review zoning rules for alcohol sales near schools and clarify how the distance should be determined.

While the Ministry of Public Health continues to promote alcohol-free campaigns during New Year, Mr Sophon said such efforts must be realistic.

He added that people will naturally celebrate during festive seasons, and any push for abstinence should come with incentives rather than strict bans.

