Thailand Deems Masks Optional Outdoors, Gorge On Banana Pancakes Freely At Chatuchak

Thailand Declares Masks Optional Outdoors & Scraps Travel Pass Requirements From 1 Jul

Having stayed in Singapore for the most part of the past two years, you may be craving authentic Thai food from your many Bangkok (BKK) trips in the past.

Thankfully, you will soon be able to satisfy those cravings, when Thailand eases its existing restrictions. Among the changes to look forward to is the option to not wear masks while outdoors.

This will be applicable only if the area is well-ventilated and not crowded.

Even better news for travellers, as neither the Thailand Pass nor a travel insurance will be necessary to enter.

Thailand likely to ease Covid-19 measures from 1 Jul

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CSSA) announced on Friday (17 Jun) that Thailand will be loosening some restrictions as they approach the endemic stage.

For one, visitors will no longer require a Thailand Pass or travel insurance to enter the country.

The travel pass is an online platform for travellers to submit documents and information before entering Thailand. Applicants will usually need to wait sometime to get approval after registration.

Despite the doing away of the Thailand Pass, visitors will still have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result. Airline staff will check for these before departure.

Masks no longer compulsory outdoors in Thailand

The Straits Times (ST) also reported that masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors.

That’s amazing news for folks who wish to visit Thailand for its many markets, where you will soon be able to gorge on street food like crispy banana pancakes without having to worry about having your mask on hand.

At the very least, the authorities advise the public to don their masks in crowded settings, like concerts or events with more than 2,000 attendees.

Mask-wearing will remain compulsory indoors, excepts during activities like eating or exercising. Temperature screening in buildings will also cease unless the area has a high-risk of Covid-19 transmission.

According to Bangkok Biz News, nightlife venues like pubs, bars, and karaoke outlets will extend their opening hours till 2am.

However, only hotels can reportedly serve alcoholic beverages between 2pm-5pm, so plan your drinking seshs wisely.

Plan a free-and-easy trip to Thailand soon

With these new changes, more Singaporeans can look forward to visiting Thailand with greater convenience.

However, we should continue taking steps to protect themselves and others and prevent the spread of the virus.

Hopefully, when the Covid-19 situation improves, more regulations will continue to be lifted.

