Thailand’s Missing Monkeypox Patient Found In Cambodia, Fled After Being Told To Self-Quarantine

Authorities In Cambodia Track Down Thailand’s Missing Monkeypox Patient

Testing positive for an infectious disease is no joke, especially when it’s been declared a global health emergency.

Following protocols are necessary to contain the spread and ensure that others exposed to the virus are not at risk.

However, this was not the case for a Nigerian man in Thailand with monkeypox. After learning of his positive test result, he fled the region, prompting a cross-border manhunt.

He was finally found in Cambodia and is now in the hospital, undergoing treatment for his diagnosis.

Told to self-quarantine as condition wasn’t severe

The Bangkok Post reported on Friday (22 Jul) that a 27-year-old Nigerian man had fled Thailand after contracting monkeypox in the region.

Phuket deputy governor Pichet Panapong made the announcement at a media briefing, stating that authorities were currently tracking him down.

Chief of the Phuket public health office, Dr Kusak Kukiartkul, was also at the briefing. He stated that the patient had the African variant A2 of monkeypox, which was deemed not severe.

The man had initially sought treatment at a private hospital as an outpatient. His symptoms were fever, coughs, sore throat, runny nose, a rash and lesions in his genital area, which had also spread to other parts of his body.

Suspecting he had monkeypox, the hospital sent samples of his blood to a lab for testing. They chose not to hospitalise him as his condition wasn’t severe, instead advising him to self-quarantine.

Became uncontactable when health authorities reached out to him

Around 6pm on 18 Jul, the hospital attempted to reach out to the patient to provide him with treatment at state-run Vachira Phuket Hospital.

However, he had turned off his mobile phone and was uncontactable.

Disease investigation officials have traced 154 people in contact with the patient. They are now undergoing testing, with none having been found to have contracted monkeypox.

An investigation by police officials revealed he had taken a taxi from his condominium to Patong Beach, where he checked into a hotel. He vacated the premises around 9pm on 18 Jul.

A manhunt for the patient involving police, immigration and disease control officials was launched.

Monkeypox patient found by officials in Cambodia

Fortunately, the patient was found before the situation escalated any further. According to the Khmer Times, authorities in Cambodia arrested the patient in a market in Phnom Penh on Saturday (23 Jul).

Following his arrest, the police handed the man over to the Cambodian Ministry of Health.

Officials in the region are now tracing to find out who he has been in contact with as he represents the first monkeypox case in Cambodia.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said at the briefing that the man had managed to flee with assistance. Thus, authorities will take action against those who helped with his escape.

Mr Pichet added that two people were in close contact with the patient. They have had their blood samples tested and do not have monkeypox.

A taxi driver who took the patient to a few places in Phuket is undergoing testing for the disease.

Reminder to comply with protocols in place

The implications of monkeypox as a global health emergency are severe. It could spiral into the second pandemic in recent years if not contained properly.

Thankfully, Cambodian authorities managed to nab the patient in time. Otherwise, the situation could have escalated to an even worse point.

We can take this as a reminder of the importance of abiding by health protocols. They are in place for our safety, and we must follow them accordingly.

