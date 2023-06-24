73-Year-Old Thai Woman Puts House On Sale To Continue Caring For Nearly 2,000 Stray Dogs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Woman In Thailand Sells Her House To Clear Debts & Care For Stray Dogs

A roof over our heads is a basic need many of us have, but not so much for an elderly woman in Thailand. The 73-year-old is apparently willing to give up her home so she can continue caring for nearly 2,000 stray dogs under her ward.

Known to many as Aunt Tim, she reportedly faces financial difficulties which pushed her to resort to doing so.

Aunt Tim runs the House of Angels for Stray Animals, a pet sanctuary housing dogs, cats and pigs.

Nearly 2,000 dogs & 600 cats under her care

According to China Press, Aunt Tim has 1,900 dogs, 500 to 600 cats and two pigs under her care at her shelter.

Her efforts to help stray animals began by chance, after getting her daughter a pet dog one day. When she returned to the store she patronised, she found the lights and air-conditioning turned off, leaving the pups looking pitiful in their cages.

She thus began getting more dogs from the store, one after another, to provide them with a better home. Besides the pet store pups, Aunt Tim also fed stray dogs at a temple regularly, and got them sterilised, vaccinated, as well as cleaned them of lice.

Perhaps aware of her kind gestures, neighbours began bringing in more strays to her. Over time, the numbers multiplied, reaching the figures she records today.

To help look after all the animals, Aunt Tim hires workers, whose salaries she has to pay.

Along with the animals’ food and medication, the costs add up to quite a hefty sum.

Selling the house would help settle costs of caring for dogs

Thaiger reports that Aunt Tim needs approximately 6 tonnes or 6,000kg of dog food each month. She normally orders about 2 tonnes of food at a time, thrice in a month.

Besides food and workers’ wages, she also needs money for fuel for the shelter’s transport vehicles and the animals’ medical fees.

She thus hopes that selling her house would help relieve the burden of caring for the animals.

Her shelter, which is registered with the Department of Livestock Development, is located at 85 Moo 13 in Muak Lek, Saraburi province, Thailand.

Hope she can continue taking care of strays

What Aunt Tim is doing for the many creatures under her care is a noble deed, one that not many people can say they’ve done.

Without her, who knows what the fate of the animals would have been like on the streets.

Hopefully, Aunt Tim will be able to find a way to manage her finances without having to sacrifice her home.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.