Thailand to crack down on travellers making multiple visa-free long visits, immigration to run enhanced checks

Thailand to implement enhanced immigration checks to combat potential scammers abusing visa-free entries

Thailand is tightening its borders to stop foreigners from abusing its visa-free entry scheme — a loophole authorities say scammers and illegal operators have been using to remain in the country for months without proper visas.

According to the Bangkok Post, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has instructed officers to scrutinise foreigners who arrive for their third consecutive trip using visa-free entry, allowing them to stay up to 90 days each time.

The bureau’s deputy chief said these travellers often aren’t tourists.

‘They are not here for tourism,’ says Immigration deputy chief

“These foreigners do not visit Thailand for tourism,” he said, claiming that some use the visa-free scheme to work illegally or run businesses through local nominees.

Because they do not hold proper visas, their information is missing from Thailand’s labour, commercial, and tax oversight systems, making enforcement difficult.

Some foreigners have allegedly made up to seven back-to-back visa runs, staying more than 200 days in the country without ever applying for a legitimate visa.

Travellers staying over 45 days repeatedly will face extra checks

To clamp down on misuse, immigration officers will target foreigners who make more than two consecutive entries, each lasting over 45 days.

Such travellers will undergo further checks, including verification of:

Accommodation

Return tickets

Travel itineraries

If inconsistencies are found, entry may be denied, and travellers will be advised to apply for the correct visa instead.

Authorities deny targeting any nationality

The deputy chief rejected claims that the new measures target specific nationalities.

This follows public scrutiny over Chinese nationals detained in Thailand who allegedly received special treatment, as well as concerns over illegal Chinese-run businesses.

The tightened rules also aim to prevent scam centre gangs from neighbouring countries from relocating to Thailand via repeated visa-free entries, reports Khaosod.

The deputy chief stressed that genuine tourists — who stay an average of 15 days — will not be impacted.

“If we focus solely on convenience and boosting headline tourist numbers without proper scrutiny, Thailand will face national security risks and criticism for becoming a haven for foreigners staying illegally,” he added.

Also read: Thailand to cut visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days amid tourism crackdown, S’pore not exempt



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Facebook and Khaosod English.