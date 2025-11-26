Models allegedly provided sexual service to Chinese inmates in Thai prison, warden suspended

Thai prison under probe after models allegedly caught providing sexual services to Chinese inmates

Thai authorities are investigating a major scandal at Bangkok Remand Prison after two Chinese models were allegedly brought into a restricted basement room to provide sexual services to Chinese inmates, reports Thailand’s Khaosod.

The prison warden was transferred before being suspended.

Models found in secret basement room

During a raid last Sunday (16 Nov), officials discovered two Chinese women inside an underground room with two Chinese inmates.

The area was restricted and air-conditioned, and was not accessible to regular visitors.

Boxes of condoms and various contraband items — including electrical appliances, portable air-conditioners and lighters — were also found.

Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat said the findings were shocking and showed that certain inmates had influence far beyond what is acceptable in the prison system.

Some reports suggest that the models were paid seven-figure amounts in baht.

Prison warden transferred out & subsequently suspended

Following the discovery, the Corrections Department transferred warden Manop Chomchuen and 14 other guards away from the prison.

Immigration also showed that Manop had travelled abroad frequently during his tenure, including to Macau.

On Monday (24 Nov), the justice ministry announced that Manop, his secretary, as well as a senior corrections officer had been suspended.

Authorities estimate that about 200 Chinese inmates are currently held at the facility.

Two inmates suspected of orchestrating the misconduct have been moved to another prison.

