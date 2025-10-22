Bangkok temperatures may fall to 18°C as Thailand officially enters winter season

Cooler temperatures expected in Thailand as country enters ‘winter season’ from 23 Oct

Singaporean travellers heading to Thailand over the coming months can expect cooler temperatures as the country enters its “winter season”.

The coolest period is expected to fall between mid-Dec 2025 and early-Feb 2026.

Temperatures in the Thai capital of Bangkok are expected to plunge to as low as 18°C.

Cold weather to begin from northern region as Thailand enters winter season

On Tuesday (21 Oct), the Thai Meteorological Department reported that Thailand will officially enter its winter season on Thursday (23 Oct).

This is about a week later than usual.

The cold weather is expected to begin in the northern and northeastern regions of the country before extending to the central and eastern areas.

Meanwhile, the South will continue to experience rain, with some areas having “heavy” to “very heavy” showers.

As winter sets in, temperatures in the northern regions will dip to consistently cool levels, and the amount of rainfall will notably lessen.

Average minimum temperatures may fall to 21°C

According to Ms Suchada Thaensap, Secretary to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society and spokesperson for the ministry, the onset of winter does not mean the entire country will turn cold immediately.

The coldest period is expected to fall between mid-Dec 2025 and early-Feb 2026.

During the period, average minimum temperatures will be around 21°C to 22°C, she added.

Temperatures in the highlands and mountains of the north and upper northeast could occasionally fall to 7°C to 8°C, with frost likely.

In Bangkok and the surrounding central regions, minimum temperatures will drop to about 18°C to 20°C

In the southern area, frequent rainfall is expected, which may lead to flash floods, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

