Thaipusam Returns With Live Music & Foot Procession After 2-Year Hiatus, Over 35K Devotees Join

Thaipusam Festivities Return After Two-Year Hiatus

After two years of muted festivities, the Thaipusam festival returned in full swing on Sunday (5 Feb), with live music and the customary foot procession.

The festival saw 13,002 devotees carrying paal kudam which are milk pot offerings, and around 450 kadavi bearers.

Kadavi bearers fulfilled the tradition of walking the 3.2km stretch between Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and Sri Thendayuthapani Temple.

Including families of participants, over 35,000 devotees turned up for the day, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Devotees take part in Thaipusam foot procession

Thaipusam festivities kicked off on Saturday (4 Feb) at 11.30pm.

Despite the rain coming down on Sunday evening and postponing the procession by about an hour, spirits remained high and remained that way till late on Sunday night.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) said over 13,000 joined in the procession this year. They played live music, danced, and took part in the customary foot procession.

During the foot procession, devotees carry kavadis, a ceremonial metal or wood structure, with paal kudam and walk the 3.2km stretch between Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and Sri Thendayuthapani Temple to fulfil their vows.

According to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Mr Edwin Tong, this has been a traditional path for the Thaipusam foot procession for over 100 years in Singapore.

Devotees carry the kavadis with hooks piercing their torsos and faces as a sign of devotion to Lord Murugan.

Live music of trumpets and Indian percussion instruments — urumi melam, dhol, and ghanjira — played along Hastings Road, Short Street, Cathay Green, and at both temples.

Devotees danced and prayed, fully engaged as they walked the procession alongside family members.

The entire procession was livestreamed by the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB).

Return of Thaipusam after two years

After two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic, many devotees expressed excitement and fulfilment for the return of the festivities.

Speaking to ST, 51-year-old Mr Thirunavukkarasu Sundaram Pillai said this was his 35th time back for Thaipusam in his custom-made wheelchair.

After carrying a 30kg alagu kavadi that had 80 hooks, he shared that the experience was “immensely fulfilling” as he prayed for his family’s well-being.

Over 35,000 devotees were present at the annual festival this year.

Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng was also present and joined the festival.

He said the day’s events were all the more special, as they signified a celebration of how far Singapore has come with life returning to normal.

Nonetheless, some Covid-19 measures remained to ensure things ran smoothly.

Devotees were still required, as they did last year, to book time slots to join the procession. Road marshalls and crowd control staff also lined the procession route.

One devotee told CNA this led to more control and fewer jams.

Celebrated by Singapore’s Tamil Hindu community

Thaipusam is an annual festival celebrated primarily by Singapore’s Tamil Hindu community.

According to the Indian Heritage Centre, it takes place on the full-moon day of the Tamil month of Thai.

Thaipusam is derived from ‘Thai’, the 10th month of the Tamil calendar and the day when the moon passes through the star ‘Pusam’.

It is a day of prayers and penance, and a celebration dedicated to the Hindu god Murugan, a symbol of bravery, power, and virtue.

Featured image adapted from Edwin Tong on Facebook.