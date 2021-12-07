No Foot Procession For Thaipusam Festival In 2022

As the world continues to battle against Covid-19, festivities must abide by safe management measures to prevent the unnecessary spread of the virus.

Those participating in next year’s Thaipusam festival on 18 Jan 2021 would have to take note of several rules as part of Covid-19 safety measures.

There will be no traditional foot procession for Hindu devotees in next year’s Thaipusam festival, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Additionally, all participants must be fully vaccinated and pre-book their slots prior to the festival.

Thaipusam Festival in 2022 will not have foot procession

On Saturday (4 Dec), the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and Sri Thendayuthapani Temple released a joint statement with the Hindu Endowments Board.

Similar to 2021, there will be no foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road for the Thaipusam festival next year.

Activities will also be conducted in and around the temple.

Apart from these restrictions, there will be no kavadis – these are wooden or metal structure with milk offerings. Instead, only pre-prepared milk pot offerings from the temple can be used.

Those who wish to take part in the festival at Sri Thendatuthuapani Temple must pre-book time slots.

ST noted that any gatherings outside the temple will be banned.

The festival organisers explained this is to prevent overcrowding in and around the temple.

Groups carrying musical instruments or any form of amplification device will also not be allowed to enter.

Safety measures to curb spread of Covid-19

Once devotees finish giving their offerings and prayers, they must follow an assigned pathway and leave the premises.

Safe distancing must also be maintained and masks must be worn at all times.

A spokesman mentioned these restrictions are in light of a new wave of Covid-19 infections. Since the festival has historical significance, they still want to hold it. However, they also want to ensure safety measures are in place.

The elderly, young and those physically challenged are encouraged to pray from home and live stream the Thaipusam prayer session instead.

Lastly, only fully vaccinated devotees are allowed to participate in the physical festival and enter the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. Those medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme will be allowed as well.

Devotees must use the TraceTogether app or token to check in.

More information will be provided closer to the festival. In the meantime, you may head to Thendayuthapani Temple’s website for other details.

Book your tickets in advance

While these rules might be a little inconvenient, it is still important to ensure safety measures are in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

For those who are interested to participate in next year’s Thaipusam Festival, do remember to book your tickets in advance to get a slot.

Featured image adapted from achresis khora on Flickr.