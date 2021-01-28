Thaipusam A Quiet Affair For Singaporeans This Year Due To Covid-19

With the threat of the Covid-19 virus still around, festivities like Thaipusam and Chinese New Year this year would likely be different from previous years.

As Hindus celebrate Thaipusam today (28 Jan), ceremonies like foot processions were, unfortunately, unable to go on.

Devotees also had to make advance bookings to visit the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in River Valley.

Source

Despite the restrictions, devotees praised planners for the “well-organised” event, which allowed them enough time to pray while adhering to Covid-19 rules.

Protocols in place to facilitate safe distancing

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all forms of Kavadi – ceremonial instruments for self-mortification – are not allowed.

Source

Safety measures were also in place at the iconic Sri Thendayuthapani Temple along Tank Road.

Source

For one, devotees had to undergo temperature screening and register themselves prior to entering the temple.

There were also separate routes for “general visitors” and others carrying milk pots into the temple — a symbol of abundance and fertility.

Thankfully, organisers seemed to have made sufficient preparations before the ceremony to ensure that everything ran smoothly.

Efficient system ensured a smooth Thaipusam for all

A Facebook user commented that he got in and out of the temple within 10 minutes, despite the strict measures they had to follow.

Source

This implied that the safety protocols were both efficient and effective.



Source

Though barricades made for an odd sight amidst the festivities, they ensured smooth proceedings for all.

Hope devotees had a meaningful Thaipusam

Like most special occasions since the Covid-19 pandemic swept over Singapore, Thaipusam this year is a much quieter affair for the Hindu community.

But we all know that these changes are only temporary, as we look forward to a return to normalcy.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to hear the ceremonial drums echoing down the streets again next year. For now, we hope devotees had a meaningful celebration nonetheless.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.