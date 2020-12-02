Seletar Zoo ‘The Animal Resort’ Closes On 10 Jan 2021

Tucked away in an ulu area of Seletar is The Animal Resort, Singapore’s very own little animal paradise.

Source

Since its inception, the place has brought joy to many with their free roaming birds and close animal encounters.

But on Wednesday (2 Dec), The Animal Resort announced on Facebook that they will soon be closing the establishment.

Source

After 20 years in operation, this animal haven will be sorely missed by visitors.

Last day on 10 Jan 2021

The Animal Resort will cease operations on 10 Jan 2021.

This comes after the animal feeding farm is unable to meet NParks’ requirements to renew their farm licence for another 2 years.

Source

To continue their operations, they reportedly had to invest around $250,000 for the upkeep and maintenance of the place.

With no possibility of extension of their lease beyond 2 years, the decision didn’t seem feasible for a small business like theirs.

According to the Facebook post, half of the farm will soon be levelled to build roads.

The owners assured that they will rehome the animals after the farm closes, and will ensure that they are safe and in good hands.

Close encounters with animals at The Animal Resort

Unlike your usual menagerie, The Animal Resort has free roaming chickens and wooden huts that emanates kampung vibes.

Source

Stepping into the farm is like stepping right back to 1960s Singapore.

With horses, peacocks, guinea pigs, fishes and many more, the place has brought smiles to many faces, young and old alike.

Source

From getting up close and personal with animals to feeding them, The Animal Resort has certainly provided an experience like no other.

Source

Spend an afternoon in the company of animals

While not as massive as other animal sanctuaries like the Singapore Zoo, The Animal Resort has a rustic charm of its own.

So if you’re planning to spend an afternoon in the company of some animals before the place closes, here are their details.

The Animal Resort

Address: 81 Seletar West Farmway 5, Singapore 798058

Opening hours: 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm on Fri-Sun and Public Holidays

Nearest MRT station: Yio Chu Kang

After reaching Yio Chu Kang MRT, you will have to catch bus 86 and alight at ‘Bef Seletar West Farmway 4’.

Do remember their last day will be on 10 Jan 2021, so don’t miss your chance to catch these adorable animals.

Will you want to visit The Animal Farm? Let us know in the comments down below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.