Former Eusoff College hall now serviced residence with spa & Hyrox gym, 25% off stays till June 2026

The Initial Sama on Evans Road is a former university hall turned wellness hideaway

Pulling up to The Initial Sama, you might not immediately guess that the charming colonial red-brick façade now houses Singapore’s very first wellness-focused serviced residence.

After all, it still looks very much like a school from another era. And that’s because it once was.

Built in the 1950s, the site originally housed the historic Eusoff College, the first university hall of residence for female students at the University of Malaya.

Traces of its past remain. Walking through the space during a recent media tour, MS News noticed the original flooring underfoot and the familiar proportions of an old school building. From its large central courtyard to the open-air corridors that run along each block, facing inwards toward the shared space.

The site later functioned as a co-ed hostel before being carefully reimagined under a lease from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) as The Initial Sama, led by hospitality management company Cover Projects.

You could say hospitality runs in founder Lim Keong Wee’s blood. His grandfather was Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong, the visionary behind Malaysia’s Genting Group, known for its high-energy resorts and entertainment hubs.

The Initial Sama, however, takes a markedly different approach.

Instead of spectacle, the focus here is on slowing down. The 92-unit residence is spread across four blocks over 1.4 hectares. Its design focuses on rest, recovery, and reconnection, with wellness built into everyday living rather than treated as a special occasion.

What staying at The Initial Sama is like

The Initial Sama offers a mix of room configurations for short-term stays of at least six nights, as well as longer-term stays with no fixed cap.

In total, there are 35 Studio units, 33 One-Bedroom Superior units, 12 One-Bedroom Deluxe units, and 12 Two-Bedroom Deluxe units.

The Two-Bedroom Deluxe units come with two bathrooms, full cooking facilities, and in-unit washing machines. This makes them particularly well-suited for families or guests planning extended stays.

Studio units, meanwhile, are fitted with a compact pantry and access to a communal launderette.

Across all room types, everyday essentials are thoughtfully provided, including utensils, plates, dishwashing liquid, kettles, and water dispensers located outside the rooms.

Each unit also comes with a Smart TV, allowing guests to log into streaming platforms such as Netflix.

That said, the experience is not meant to be confined to your room.

Community plays a key role at The Initial Sama. Monthly in-house events, such as barbecues and small cocktail gatherings, are designed to help guests connect naturally.

Shared spaces across the property also encourage casual interactions. Or simply the comfort of coexisting quietly alongside others.

Spa, gym & wellness amenities designed for recovery

A quiet room, good sleep, and pleasant company already go a long way toward well-being. Yet, The Initial Sama goes further.

Sama Wellness, the on-site spa, features four treatment rooms that can be configured for individuals or couples.

During the media tour, the staff showed us the recovery area, where anti-gravity chairs allow guests to recline in a near-weightless position.

Designed to simulate a floating sensation, they encourage deeper relaxation after treatments. As we can personally confirm, you will be so comfortable you may not want to get up once you sink in.

Massage offerings range from muscle-focused and immunity-supporting therapies to the Signature Sama, which uses flowing, figure-of-eight techniques for a head-to-toe reset.

While wellness packages are still being finalised, guests will be able to opt for either à la carte treatments or bundled options paired with their room stays.

By the way, Sama Wellness is not exclusive to residents — members of the public can also book treatments, subject to availability.

For those who prefer to break a sweat, the wellness hub features a dedicated gym with a Hyrox-style training setup (for anyone eyeing the next edition), as well as a yoga studio for lower-impact movement and mindful recovery.

Yara brings the wellness philosophy to the table

Wellness at The Initial Sama turns up at the table, too.

Tucked within the property is Yara. This modern Asian comfort food restaurant believes eating well doesn’t have to mean rigid food rules or clean-eating clichés. Instead, the focus is on balance. And on meals that taste and feel good.

That mindset shows up on the menu. Nourishing, thoughtfully composed dishes sit comfortably alongside cocktails and desserts.

Wait a sec. Cocktails and desserts?

Yes, those are very much part of the plan. As the team explains, “a cocktail shared with friends or a dessert enjoyed slowly can be just as nourishing in its own way”. In other words, you can absolutely enjoy yourself here.

In the kitchen, the chefs rework familiar Asian flavours through a modern lens. They draw from regional traditions while layering in global ingredients and contemporary techniques.

The Haricot Vert Kerabu is a case in point. Traditionally made with dried shrimp, Yara’s version replaces it with fermented mushrooms, making it vegan and gluten-free without losing its punch.

And back to cocktails. There is the Yara Sling, which features everyone’s favourite childhood remedy Pi Pa Gao as a key ingredient. And the Yum Cha is a fragrant nod to Asia’s modern tea culture.

Residents at The Initial Sama enjoy 10% off their orders, with the concierge able to send them straight to their rooms. Of course, you don’t have to stay there to visit. Since its September opening, Yara has been drawing a growing crowd from beyond the property as well.

Looking ahead, wellness-focused beverages developed with the spa team are in the pipeline, along with Elixir, a pet-friendly alfresco café serving coffee, pastries, and easy takeaway options.

Giving back is part of the brand

Corporate social responsibility is another pillar of The Initial Sama’s identity.

During the media preview, Drive For Good 2025 was taking place on-site. The organisers invited children from SHINE Children and Youth Services and the Muslimin Trust Fund Association to take part in an immersive SIM racing experience.

The initiative was brought together by Global Switch Singapore and Legion of Racers. Which is a SIM racing and motorsports platform co-founded by Mr Lim, the owner of The Initial Sama.

Using SIM racing as its core activity, the programme introduces youths to motorsports while also building confidence, focus, and practical skills that extend beyond the track.

Enjoy 25% opening offer till June 2026

Room rates at The Initial Sama start at a Best Available Rate (BAR) of S$250 per night for entry-level rooms, with prices varying with demand.

To mark its opening, guests can enjoy a 25% discount off the BAR, valid until 30 June 2026, subject to availability.

For more details or to check availability, visit The Initial Sama’s official website.

Featured image courtesy of The Initial Sama.