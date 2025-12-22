The Kallang Pass lets you attend every 2026 concert at National Stadium & S’pore Indoor Stadium

The Kallang Pass unlocks a full year of free sports & entertainment events for you & a friend in Singapore

If you’re the kind of person who lights up at every concert announcement, only to deflate the moment ticket prices are released, we’ve got a piece of almost-too-good-to-be-true news for you.

The Kallang Group has just unveiled The Kallang Pass, which grants one lucky winner and a friend access to almost every ticketed event and concert at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium throughout 2026, including shows that are already sold out.

And the best part is, you just need to be at the right place at the right time.

Concerts to look forward to in 2026

Before we get into how to win The Kallang Pass, here’s a glimpse at what your 2026 concert calendar could look like if luck is on your side.

Kicking off the year, Super Junior celebrates their 20th anniversary with two nights of infectious hits spanning two decades on 2 and 3 Jan 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Before that, the Hallyu legends will also headline Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, making it a double (or even triple) treat if you catch them live and go on to win the pass.

K-pop continues its strong showing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with Tomorrow X Together on 17 and 18 Jan 2026, ATEEZ on 22 Feb 2026, Treasure on 3 May 2026, and IVE on 9 May 2026, while Seventeen brings their world tour to the National Stadium on 7 March 2026.

Mandopop fans are covered, too. David Tao is bringing soulful nostalgia to the stage on 28 Feb 2026, while the undisputed king of sad songs, Eric Chou, returns for two nights on 11 and 12 April 2026, both at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The genre-hopping doesn’t stop there. OneRepublic will light up the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 2 March 2026, while My Chemical Romance takes over the venue on 10 and 11 Nov 2026.

J-pop enters the mix with ONE OK ROCK, bringing their tour to Singapore on 8 March 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a high-octane performance.

Beyond concerts, The Kallang Pass also opens the door to a wide range of ticketed events throughout the year, from sporting spectacles like HSBC SVNS (31 Jan to 1 Feb 2026 at the National Stadium), to stand-up comedy with Matt Rife (7 Feb 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium), and family favourites such as Disney on Ice in March 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While exclusions apply, it still offers an incredible way to experience the very best of what The Kallang has to offer.

How to win The Kallang Pass

Now that you’re all pumped up, how do you turn this concert fantasy into reality? The process is actually surprisingly simple, and no purchase is required.

First, collect your contest card. From now until 31 Dec, pick up a unique serialised card at selected information counters across The Kallang precinct, including OCBC Arena, OCBC Aquatic Centre, Kallang Tennis Hub, Water Sports Centre, Splash-N-Surf, and National Stadium Gate 6.

Next, head to the official registration page, fill in your details, enter the serial number from your card, and submit your entry by 31 Dec, 10.30pm. Remember, only one entry per person is allowed.

Then comes the all-important final step. On 31 Dec, make your way to Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, tear off the stub from your contest card, and drop it into any contest box between 7pm and 10.30pm at the following locations:

Riverside Walk Pop-Up

Kallang Wave Mall Atrium

Visitors Centre

National Stadium Sections 107 and 144 (accessible only to Countdown 2026 Concert ticketholders)

Shortlisted participants will be notified by phone, and finalists must stay for the Grand Draw, where one lucky contestant will be crowned the grand-prize winner during the live Countdown 2026 concert celebrations.

If you miss out this time around, don’t worry. Newly introduced by The Kallang Group, The Kallang Pass is set to become a signature highlight of future annual countdown celebrations, which means there will be more chances to win.

For more information and full terms and conditions, visit the official website, and don’t forget to follow The Kallang on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

Also read: Meet the S’porean who wants every visitor at The Kallang to feel included & cared for, ticket or not

This post was brought to you in collaboration with The Kallang Group.

Featured image courtesy of The Kallang Group and adapted from Eric Chou on Facebook, and ONE OK ROCK on Facebook.