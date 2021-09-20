The New Paper Will Go Fully Digital To Better Serve Readers

If you’re reading this, you’re probably among many tech-savvy Singaporeans who get news updates from online news portals and digital devices.

As most media companies are operating online now, The New Paper (TNP) is also making the switch. They announced that they are ceasing print production on 10 Dec.

After 33 years, the Singapore newspaper is going fully digital.

The decision is part of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media Trust’s mission to accelerate the digital transformation of newsrooms to meet audience preferences better.

The New Paper goes fully digital from 10 Dec

According to TNP, the 33-year-long run of the physical edition of TNP will come to an end as the newspaper moves fully digital from 10 Dec.

Chairman of SPH Media Trust, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, said that this would allow TNP readers to be better served round the clock.

He explained that they would reform the newsroom and enhance TNP’s online presence as they cease print production.

Revamped website launches on 25 Oct

TNP was launched in 1988 to engage more English-language readers beyond The Straits Times (ST).

According to TNP, it became a freesheet in December 2016. It was distributed to commuters as a free newspaper at 45 MRT stations from Mondays to Fridays.

Now, TNP plans to launch their revamped website on 25 Oct.

With all the upcoming changes, TNP assured their readers that they would continue to deliver human interest stories.

In line with SPH Media Trust’s mission

TNP’s move to go fully digital is in line with SPH Media Trust’s mission to accelerate digital transformation to suit readers’ preferences in a fast-changing media landscape.

In May, it was announced that SPH Media Trust, a company limited by guarantee (CLG), would take over their media business by December.

Mr Khaw, the former minister for infrastructure and transport, was named chairman of SPH Media Trust. Former SPH deputy chief executive Patrick Daniel was also appointed as its interim chief executive.

Shareholders approved the plan on 10 Sep.

Details of the media business’ transfer to the CLG are now being ironed out.

Bidding TNP’s print edition farewell after 33 years

Many of us remember the times of walking in MRT stations and getting handed a free copy of TNP.

The ceasing of its print production certainly signifies the ending of an era.

But we are glad they are moving along with the times to better improve and serve readers with their digital site. We wish TNP all the best in their endeavours.

