The Original Vadai Boon Lay Giving Out Free Fritters On 4 Nov To Celebrate Opening

The Original Vadai Opens At Boon Lay, First Outlet In The West

If you’re a West-sider and craving some fried fritters to start the day, you’re in luck.

The Original Vadai has opened its newest outlet at Boon Lay today (4 Nov).

As their outlets are primarily located in the east, this is their first one on the opposite end of Singapore.

Free piece of prawn vadai for every customer

If you’re already thinking of dropping by, here’s some even better news — they’ll be giving out a free piece of prawn vadai to every customer on their opening day.

In their Facebook post, they explained that the gesture is a way of appreciating their customers’ patience for the long wait.

In October, they announced the opening of the Boon Lay outlet but did not specify a date.

Family-run business since the 80s

The Original Vadai is a family-run business, and the prawn vadai is a signature item on their menu.

They first introduced their popular fritter at the Geylang Ramadan Bazaar in the 80s and received much love from the local community.

In the early 2000s, they moved around Singapore, setting up temporary stalls at various pasar malams.

They eventually began opening permanent outlets to cater to the burgeoning demand.

Currently, there are several stalls in the east and they’re reportedly still looking to expand the business.

Get your vadai fix at Boon Lay

Since the new outlet is at Boon Lay MRT, folks who are on the go can easily grab a vadai for a quick snack fix.

Here’s how to get there, if you’re not familiar with the area:



The Original Vadai Boon Lay

Address: 301 Boon Lay Way, #01-10 Boon Lay MRT Station, Singapore 649846

Operating hours: 10am — 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

With all the love they’ve received from customers over the years, we’re sure that their opening at Boon Lay will be nothing short of a success.

Here’s wishing the best for The Original Vadai and a huge thank you for their kind gesture.

