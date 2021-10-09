The Penny Black Pub At Boat Quay To Close After 22 Years

The pandemic has taken another iconic landmark away as it continues to affect the brick and mortar scene in Singapore.

The Penny Black pub, an iconic watering hole in Boat Quay, has called it quits after 22 years in the business. Citing landlord issues and the pandemic, the owner claims to have had no choice but to permanently close the establishment.

There seem to be no plans to reopen just yet, and we probably should not be expecting it anytime soon.

Owner cites lack of empathy from landlord as reason for closure

The Penny Black pub’s owner posted an update on his LinkedIn page regarding the establishment’s closure on Friday (8 Oct).

In the post, he shared that due to a lack of empathy on the landlord’s part, despite having been 22 years in the business, coupled with the effects of the pandemic, that the pub will have to permanently close.

As disheartening as the news of the closure may be to some, he thanked all the loyal patrons who have visited the pub over the years.

The last day of operations for the beloved pub will be on Sunday (17 Oct), with a bell scheduled to ring for the last time at 10.30 pm.

Netizens reminisce good times at The Penny Black pub

The announcement had many netizens reminiscing about the good times they had at the pub, with some citing it as a place of many firsts.

Apparently, the pub also acts as a “port of call” for many navy officers from around the world when they docked in Singapore.

One comment even explained that the location was the venue for their wedding, proving just how special the pub was to some.

Hope The Penny Black Pub goes out with a bang

Another local landmark has called it quits after an imaginably difficult time for F&B operators.

Nonetheless, we hope that The Penny Black pub goes out with a bang next weekend.

