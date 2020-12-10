The Salted Plum To Close Boat Quay & Suntec City Outlets On 13 Dec

Those who work in the Central Business District (CBD) or at Suntec City will surely be familiar with The Salted Plum — the no-frills restaurant famous for its Taiwanese cuisine.

On Thursday (10 Dec), the Taiwanese eatery took to Facebook announcing that it will be closing both its outlets on Sunday (13 Dec) after operating for the past 4 years.

Source

The Salted Plum announces closure in shock announcement

In a shock announcement on Thursday (10 Dec), The Salted Plum posted that they’ll close both their outlets at Boat Quay and Suntec City in 3 days.

Source

Describing 2020 as a “challenging year”, the management wrote that they’ve come to a difficult decision of shutting both stores.

They also took the opportunity to thank customers for the love and support over the years and hope to see them for the last time in the days before its closure.

A popular place for cheap and simple Taiwanese cuisine

Opened for just 4 years, The Salted Plum quickly became a popular spot for Singaporeans to enjoy tasty, yet affordable Taiwanese cuisine.

Source

Be it braised pork, egg omelette, or red tea jelly, there’s bound to be something on the menu that will appease everyone’s taste buds.

Source

But the dish most missed by diners would arguably be its sweet potato congee, which comes in an unusual soft purple hue, but will immediately win you over with its intense umami flavours.

Source

Ala carte dishes are all priced at multiples of five — $5, $10,$15, and $20.

Source

Here are the deets if you are already making plans to hop down to one of the 2 The Salted Plum outlets this weekend:

The Salted Plum (Circular Road)

Address: 10 Circular Rd, Singapore 049366

Opening hours: 11am-2.30pm, 6-9pm

Nearest MRT: Clarke Quay

The Salted Plum (Suntec City)

Address: Suntec City 3 Temasek Boulevard #B1-122A (West Wing, 038983)

Opening hours: 11am-8.30pm

Nearest MRT: Promenade

Thanks for the memories, The Salted Plum

A massive shoutout to folks from The Salted Plum for blessing us with such great dishes over the years.

Though this appears to be the end of the road for them for the time being, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next — whatever it is, we are confident that it’ll taste great.

Love the food at The Salted Plum? Jio your friends down this weekend to enjoy their sweet potato porridge and other dishes for the last time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.