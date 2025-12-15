Man arrested for theft after S$155 in cash taken from F&B outlet near Beauty World

Man to be charged with housebreaking & theft for incident near Beauty World

A 55-year-old man was arrested after more than S$155 in cash was taken from an F&B outlet in the Beauty World area.

He will be charged with housebreaking and theft, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (15 Dec) sent to MS News.

Cash purportedly stolen from Chun Tin Road F&B outlet

SPF was alerted to the case at about 11.42am on Sunday (14 Dec).

The cash was purportedly stolen from an establishment along Chun Tin Road.

Chun Tin Road and nearby Cheong Chin Nam Road are known for being lined with several eateries, and are next to Beauty World MRT and opposite Beauty World Centre shopping mall.

Man arrested for Beauty World theft within 7 hours

Officers from Clementi Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the man via follow-up investigations, along with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras.

He was arrested on the same day, within seven hours of the report.

The cash was recovered and seized by the police.

On Tuesday (16 Dec), the man will be charged with the offence of housebreaking and theft, under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Crime prevention measures should be adopted to prevent theft

SPF advised members of the public to adopt the crime prevention measures to avoid becoming victims of housebreaking and theft.

They should secure their doors, windows and other openings with good-quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks.

This applies if they are leaving their premises unattended, even for a short while.

Large sums of cash and valuables should also not be kept on the premises, SPF said.

Finally, a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs should be installed to monitor the access points into the premises.

These devices must be tested periodically to ensure they are in good working condition.

Also read: 21-year-old S’porean man suspected of 6 cases of theft at Jewel & Changi Airport

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.