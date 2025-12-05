21-year-old S’porean man suspected of 6 cases of theft at Jewel & Changi Airport

S’porean man charged with theft after allegedly taking tip boxes from at Jewel & Changi Airport

A 21-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with theft after being suspected of involvement in six cases of theft at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.

He allegedly took tip boxes from F&B outlets in these buildings, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Thursday (4 Dec).

SPF alerted to theft on 25 Nov

SPF was first alerted at about 7.40pm on 25 Nov to a theft at an F&B outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The man allegedly took a tip box containing cash from the outlet the day before (24 Nov).

Cash in various currencies found on suspect

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the man using CCTV footage.

They arrested him on Thursday and found cash in various currencies in his possession.

The cash, believed to have been stolen, was seized by the police.

According to further investigations, the man is believed to be involved in five other similar theft cases at Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport.

Man charged with theft in dwelling

The man was charged in court on Friday (5 Dec) with the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison or a fine.

SPF takes “a serious view” of such offences, it said, pledging to deal with offenders “firmly in accordance with the law”.

It advised businesses to secure valuables such as tip boxes and cash containers to prevent “opportunistic theft”, especially if they are operating in high-traffic public areas such as the airport and shopping malls.

Man takes tip jar from dessert shop at Jewel Changi Airport

The man’s arrest comes after Chow Zan Dessert in Jewel Changi Airport released CCTV footage of a man entering its shop when it was closed and making off with a tip jar.

The incident, which took place late at night on 30 Nov, prompted the business to marvel at how the man did not even wear a mask when committing the act, causing him to recorded on camera.

It made a police report over the incident, with SPF confirming with MS News that it was investigating.

