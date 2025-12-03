Police investigating after man takes tip jar from dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport

Man caught on CCTV taking tip jar from closed dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport

Seeing an opportunity, a man entered a dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport while it was closed and made off with its tip jar.

The act was caught on CCTV, footage of which was posted by Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook on Wednesday (3 Dec).

Man enters shop by moving pole aside

The video, which had a timestamp of 11.55pm on 30 Nov, depicted the darkened interior of the shop cordoned off by just a retractable queue pole.

Soon, the man approached the entrance and simply moved the pole aside to enter the shop.

He then walked up to the front counter and quickly focused on a jar full of coins.

Man removes tip jar from Jewel dessert shop & leaves

The man laid his left hand on the jar and tried to lift it, but encountered some resistance.

Thus, he uses both hands to prise the base of the jar off the counter.

He then left with the entire jar and its base, not bothering to replace the pole as he departed.

Dessert shop marvels at act

In the caption, Chow Zan quipped that if the man was going to steal tips, the least he could have done was to leave the box behind.

“Now I have to buy another one,” it said.

The shop also marvelled at how the man did not even wear a mask when committing the act, adding:

Don’t you know security cameras are EVERYWHERE?

“Thieves also must upgrade la,” it sarcastically noted.

Police report lodged

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report had been lodged over the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, it said.

Also read: Youths allegedly steal fish from closed fishing pond in Pasir Ris, police investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook.