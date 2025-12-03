Police investigating after man takes tip jar from dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport

"Don’t you know security cameras are EVERYWHERE?" asked the shop.

By - 4 Dec 2025, 1:21 am

Man caught on CCTV taking tip jar from closed dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport

Seeing an opportunity, a man entered a dessert shop in Jewel Changi Airport while it was closed and made off with its tip jar.

The act was caught on CCTV, footage of which was posted by Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook on Wednesday (3 Dec).

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

Man enters shop by moving pole aside

The video, which had a timestamp of 11.55pm on 30 Nov, depicted the darkened interior of the shop cordoned off by just a retractable queue pole.

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

Soon, the man approached the entrance and simply moved the pole aside to enter the shop.

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

He then walked up to the front counter and quickly focused on a jar full of coins.

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

Man removes tip jar from Jewel dessert shop & leaves

The man laid his left hand on the jar and tried to lift it, but encountered some resistance.

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

Thus, he uses both hands to prise the base of the jar off the counter.

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

He then left with the entire jar and its base, not bothering to replace the pole as he departed.

Source: Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook

Dessert shop marvels at act

In the caption, Chow Zan quipped that if the man was going to steal tips, the least he could have done was to leave the box behind.

“Now I have to buy another one,” it said.

The shop also marvelled at how the man did not even wear a mask when committing the act, adding:

Don’t you know security cameras are EVERYWHERE?

“Thieves also must upgrade la,” it sarcastically noted.

Police report lodged

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report had been lodged over the incident.

Investigations are ongoing, it said.

Featured image adapted from Chow Zan Dessert on Facebook.

