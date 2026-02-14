Thief in Turkey breaks into jewellery store with forklift, escapes on donkey but gets caught

Thief escapes on donkey after breaking into jewellery store with forklift

A bizarre robbery in Kayseri, Turkey, took a strange turn when a 26-year-old thief used a forklift to break into a jewellery store before making his escape on a donkey.

However, his crime was caught on security footage, leading to his arrest.

Fled on donkey following theft

In the early hours of Monday morning (9 Feb) local time, the suspect, identified as Mehmet Ç, stole a forklift in the Melikgazi district and drove the vehicle directly into the storefront of a local jewellery shop, crushing the shutters and shattering the glass windows.

Kayseri'de, forkliftle kepenk ve camlarını kırdığı kuyumcudan altın çalıp eşekle kaçan zanlı tutuklandı 📹 Olaya ait görüntüler, güvenlik kamerası tarafından kaydedildi https://t.co/e1mlSZCPLk pic.twitter.com/I1DGqS7aGk — Anadolu Ajansı (@anadoluajansi) February 10, 2026

Once inside, he quickly snatched approximately 150 grams of gold.

After abandoning the forklift, the suspect made an “eco-friendly” escape by hopping onto a donkey, riding away slowly into the night.

Police tracked him and recovered stolen gold

However, his master plan did not come to fruition as security footage captured the entire episode.

After reviewing the footage, Kayseri police tracked the suspect’s path through fieldwork and camera analysis before arresting him.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had buried the stolen gold in a vacant lot.

Police escorted him to the site, dug up the jewellery, and returned it to the shop owner.

Financial troubles came to mind when spotting jewellery store

Mehmet explained that he had been consuming alcohol on the night of the incident and wanted to buy more, but the liquor store was closed.

He added that he initially saw the forklift on the road while looking for an open liquor store and started it by touching the wires together.

When he spotted the jewellery store, he impulsively decided to break in.

After stuffing the gold in his pocket, he fled on foot.

Mehmet then went to a nearby stream, where he mounted his donkey and returned home.

There, he hid the stolen gold in a bag at the entrance of the hayloft.

Expressed regret for his actions

Mehmet was arrested, and the stolen gold was returned to the owner.

He expressed regret for his actions and noted that he wanted to compensate the store for the damages caused.

Following the investigation, Mehmet was sent to prison.

Featured image adapted from Anadolu Ajansı on X.