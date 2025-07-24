7 Western Australia activities the whole fam will love, from catching lobsters to whale watching

Things to do in Western Australia that everyone in the family — young & old — will enjoy

As anyone who’s ever been ‘crowned’ Chief Holiday Planner knows, pulling off a family trip that pleases everyone is no small feat. But what if there were a destination that ticked every box — age-appropriate adventures for the kids, Insta-worthy moments for the teens, and gourmet experiences for the grown-ups?

We’re talking about Western Australia (WA) — and no, not just Perth. Just over five hours from Singapore, it’s an entire region of adventure, brimming with wide-open spaces, quirky wildlife, and activities you simply won’t find in Singapore.

From catching your own rock lobsters at sea to hitting the road in a camper van, here are seven WA activities that’ll keep the whole fam happy.

1. Catch & feast on rock lobsters fresh from the sea

Prawning in Singapore has its charm, but if you’re ready to take things up a notch, the Lobster Catching Tour in Cervantes offers the real deal: ocean breeze, deep-sea pots, and the thrill of reeling in Western Rock Lobsters.

Just a short drive from the Pinnacles Desert, this hands-on tour lets you live like a lobster fisherman for the day.

Cruise through crystal-clear waters, soak up that salty WA air, and watch the crew haul up pots teeming with catch. And yes, you’ll even get to pose with your prized lobster — perfect for the ’gram or flexing in your group chat.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Australian Sea Lions, one of the world’s rarest seal species, lounging nearby. If you’re visiting between September and April, you can even jump into the waters for a snorkel.

The experience doesn’t end on land. Tour the processing factory to see how lobsters are sorted and packed, or skip straight to the best part — eating them. Sit down to the freshest lobster meal you’ve ever had, paired with a local brew or cocktail, while the kids burn off energy at the Cray Boat playground.

Learn more about Lobster Shack’s Lobster Catching Tour.

2. Hunt for truffles with a clever canine companion

After hauling in lobsters by the coast, head inland for a different kind of treasure hunt — one with muddy boots, wagging tails, and the earthy scent of black truffles (not the kind shaved over fries at brunch).

At the Margaret River Truffle Farm near Cowaramup, you’ll join a small group led by Alby, a Very Good Boy with a nose for hidden gems buried beneath the oak and hazel trees.

Along the way, you’ll uncover the fascinating science behind truffle cultivation, from the symbiotic relationship with their host trees to how these delicacies are carefully harvested and prepared. With a bit of luck (and a lot of sniffing), you might even dig one up yourself — a satisfying reward for truffle hunters of all ages.

Once the hunt is over, swing by the farm shop for tastings and gourmet goodies, or go all out with the “Dig Deep & Eat” package: a seasonal four-course lunch starring the prized fungi in every dish.

Truffle hunts run from June to August, making this the perfect winter activity for food-loving families with a taste for adventure.

Learn more about The Margaret River Truffle Farm.

3. Meet the nocturnal natives of Margaret River

While you’re still in the Margaret River region, stay past sundown for South West Eco Discoveries’ Nocturnal Animal Tour, which takes you on a gentle bush walk through a private conservation sanctuary as the stars come out and the nocturnal natives begin to wake up.

Keep your eyes peeled for kangaroos, bandicoots, possums, and — if you’re lucky — owls or tawny frogmouths going about their nightly routines.

Unlike the Singapore Zoo or Bird Paradise back home, this small-group experience lets you observe wildlife in their natural habitat — no enclosures, no crowds, just the quiet of the bush and the thrill of spotting movement in the dark.

You can even make a game of it and see who’s got the sharpest eyes in the fam as you try to spot the most creatures stirring in the shadows.

P.S. October’s a great time to visit as it’s when wild kangaroos are often seen with joeys in their pouches. Squee!

Learn more about South West Eco Discoveries’ Nocturnal Animal Tour.

4. Cycle & take selfies with smiling quokkas on Rottnest Island

Swap the stillness of the twilight bush for bright coastal views with a ferry ride to Rottnest Island, a sunny, car-free haven where the pace slows down and fluffy quokkas famously roam free.

Known for their camera-ready ‘smiles’, these friendly marsupials are everywhere and often happy to share a selfie — just remember to keep your distance and let them come to you.

Since cars are restricted on the island, cycling is the best way to get around, and it’s designed with families in mind. Trails cater to all ages and fitness levels, and with baby seats and child trailers available for hire, even little ones can join the ride.

Along the way, you’ll find plenty of scenic pit stops, from The Basin’s calm, turquoise waters to the sweeping views at Wadjemup Lighthouse.

For a dose of history, drop by Wadjemup Museum to learn about the island’s Aboriginal roots and maritime past, or explore WWII-era tunnels on the Oliver Hill Guns & Tunnels Tour — complete with Australia’s last intact 9.2-inch naval gun.

Then, when hunger strikes, grab a bite at one of Rottnest’s many family-friendly cafes or bakeries before heading off for another beach stop or cycling loop.

Learn more about Rottnest Island.

5. Eat, drink & play your way through Swan Valley

More family-friendly fun awaits at Swan Valley, just 25 minutes from Perth, where farm charm blends with foodie adventures and so much more.

As WA’s oldest wine region, this picturesque spot is home to award-winning wineries. But if wine isn’t your thing, you’ll also find craft breweries, cider houses and distilleries offering something for every palate.

For something hands-on, take part in a wine appreciation or blending workshop, distil your own personalised bottle of gin, or learn to shake up your favourite tipples in a fun mixology class.

There’s plenty for little ones, too. While the grown-ups sip and swirl, children can pick fresh grapes, try their hand at pasta-making, watch hand-pulled nougat being made, dig into gelato, or simply explore the wide-open spaces and playgrounds.

Of course, no trip to Australia is complete without animals: at Caversham Wildlife Park, you can meet koalas, hand-feed kangaroos, llamas, and deer, or even try your hand at milking a cow. Braver souls can handle snakes and lizards, while nearby bush trails offer a chance to spot native birds and wildlife in the wild.

And that’s just scratching the surface. With over 150 attractions to explore, Swan Valley has something to delight every kind of traveller, from picky eaters and curious kids to nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Learn more about Swan Valley.

6. Be wowed by whales in nature

Our very own SEA Aquarium (soon to reopen as the Singapore Oceanarium) has its share of marine magic, but for the ocean’s biggest stars, you’ll need to head out into the wild.

Whale Watch Western Australia offers front-row seats to one of nature’s greatest shows: the annual whale migration. From September to December, humpbacks and their calves glide past Fremantle’s shores, putting on a spectacular display that’s hard to forget.

If you’re visiting between April and May, don’t miss the Perth Canyon Blue Whale watching expedition, the only tour in Australia where you can see endangered blue whales feeding in the wild. These gentle giants can grow up to 31m long and weigh as much as 130 tonnes, making it feel like you’ve stumbled into ‘Jurassic World’ — except this time, the dinosaurs don’t bite.

And between January and April, the spotlight shifts to the Bremer Canyon, where orcas — also known as killer whales — can be seen slicing through the waves in search of prey.

Each tour is helmed by marine experts and comes with live commentary, hydrophone recordings, and a 100% lifetime sighting guarantee. Don’t be surprised if your kid walks away dreaming of becoming a marine biologist.

Learn more about Whale Watch Western Australia.

7. Hit the road in a camper van

With so many unforgettable experiences scattered across WA, travelling by camper van might just be the best way to see and do them all. Plus, you’ll have the freedom to roam at your own pace, detouring as you please and waking up each day to a new view, be it a vineyard, forest, or the beach.

Most rides, like those from Maui Motorhomes, also come stocked with cooking and cleaning gear, so you can whip up easy meals, save on dining out, and sidestep any hangry-kid meltdowns along the way.

There’s no need to dash from hotel to hotel either — just roll into one of WA’s many well-equipped campgrounds or caravan parks for the night, where you can rest up or make friends with fellow travellers.

It’s flexible, family-friendly, and the perfect way to chase good weather or linger in spots you love. Definitely a step up from another ‘road trip’ from Changi to Jurong (or that same-old dash up to Malaysia).

Learn more about Maui Motorhomes.

Singapore Airlines takes you to Perth from just S$578

Whether you’re after quokka sightings or truffle hunts, WA offers a wealth of seasonal experiences. A 5D4N itinerary is often enough to cover the highlights — perfect for a refreshing break that won’t eat into your annual leave.

Getting there has never been easier, with Singapore Airlines operating four non-stop flights daily between Singapore and Perth. Book your return Economy Class fares starting from just S$578, available from now till 10 Aug 2025. Fares include in-flight meals, in-flight entertainment, and complimentary Wi-Fi for KrisFlyer members.

Ready to start planning your escape Down Under? Visit WesternAustralia.com for more ideas on where to go and what to do, then book your flights on the Singapore Airlines website.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Singapore Airlines.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Cassia Leong.