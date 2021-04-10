19 Puppies Rescued From Wellfond Thomson Pet Store After It Catches Fire On 10 Apr

Unlike us humans, animals may not be as capable of saving themselves in dangerous situations like fires. Thankfully for 19 puppies at a pet store along Upper Thomson Road, heroes from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived just in time to save the day.

They had responded to an alert regarding a fire there in the wee hours of Saturday (10 Apr 2021) morning.

Fire breaks out at Upp Thomson pet store past midnight

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), SCDF was alerted to the incident at 197 Upper Thomson Road at around 1.15am on Saturday (10 Apr).

Firefighters had to force their way in before putting out the fire using only 1 water jet.

As the store housed several dogs inside, firefighters were also seen carrying some puppies out to safety.

They managed to rescue 19 puppies and reported no other casualties, noted CNA.

Passers-by help take care of puppies

The Straits Times (ST) meanwhile quoted eyewitnesses’ accounts of passers-by helping to calm the terrified animals down.

Some even appealed for water for the puppies, who reportedly had soot over their fur.

Footage from ST shows several people hovering over cardboard boxes, trying to soothe the poor pups.

Others kept a lookout and stopped some of the puppies from running away in fear.

Shop closed till further notice

ST’s article states that the cause of the fire likely involved a dehumidifier in the store, though investigations are currently ongoing.

The pet store in question, Wellfond Pets, updated on social media that their Thomson outlet will be closed till further notice.

MS News has reached out to Wellfond Pets for comments.

Glad puppies made it out alive

Though the incident occurred late at night, we’re glad that help arrived quickly for the puppies and that they made it out alive.

Kudos to the SCDF for their prompt response, as well as the kind passers-by who helped to look after the poor doggos.

We hope they’ll recover from the incident in due time, and that the pet shop will be able to resume operations safely soon.

