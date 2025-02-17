Thundery showers expected for the rest of February, temperatures may drop to 23°C on rainy days

Moderate to heavy thundery showers expected over most parts of Singapore in 2nd half of February 2025

Continue to keep those umbrellas handy as more thundery showers are expected over Singapore during the second fortnight of February 2025.

According to the latest Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) media advisory released on Monday (17 Feb), the current Northeast Monsoon conditions are expected to persist, with winds coming mainly from the northwest or northeast.

This means that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected to affect most parts of the island during the afternoon, and these showers may extend into the evening on certain days.

Temperatures may dip to around 23°C on rainy days

The forecast also predicts that total rainfall for the second half of the month will be above average across Singapore, so don’t be surprised if those daily downpours become a bit more frequent.

On rainy days, temperatures are likely to dip to around 23°C, but on drier days, expect daytime highs between 33°C and 34°C.

A look back at the first half of February

Northeast Monsoon conditions persisted over Singapore and the surrounding region in the first half of February, with winds mainly coming from the northwest or northeast.

While many days were fair and breezy, thundery showers affected parts of the island in the afternoons.

On 14 Feb, strong solar heating combined with wind convergence to bring moderate to heavy showers across most of Singapore in the late afternoon and evening.

Kranji recorded the highest rainfall of the first fortnight, with 102mm on that day.

Temperatures during this period ranged from 27.7°C to 34.4°C.

Six days saw temperatures exceed 34°C, with the highest of 34.4°C recorded at Clementi on 3 Feb and at Jurong on 14 Feb.

Rainfall was generally below average across most areas.

Kent Ridge, for example, saw 69% less rainfall than usual, while Tanjong Katong recorded 83% more than average for the same period.

