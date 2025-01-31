Fewer rain days expected in 1st half of February, warmer temperatures also likely

Fewer rain days will lead to bel0w-average rainfall for 1st half of February: MSS

After record-breaking wet weather in January, the first half of February will have fewer rainy days, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

This was revealed by the MSS in a weather advisory released on Friday (31 Jan).

Fewer rain days expected but thundery showers on several afternoons in February

Localised, short-duration thundery showers will fall over parts of Singapore over the next two weeks, MSS said.

These will take place on “several afternoons”.

However, fewer rain days are expected.

Fair & windy on some days

Additionally, Singapore may experience “fair and occasionally windy conditions” on some days during the period.

Also, the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions should still continue.

This means winds will blow mainly from the northwest or northeast.

Maximum temperature to range from 33-34°C on most days

Accordingly, daily maximum temperatures are forecast to be warmer compared with January.

They are likely to range from 33°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, the maximum temperature may also “slightly exceed” 34°C.

Well below average rainfall in 2nd half of January

Over the last two weeks of January, showers fell over parts of the island on most afternoons, with a monsoon surge from 17-19 Jan bringing “occasional spells of showers”.

Particularly, heavy thundery showers fell in the afternoon of 26 Jan over southern and western Singapore, with Sunset Way recording the highest rainfall for the fortnight of 75.2 mm.

However, the island experienced “well below average” rainfall over the fortnight, with Sembawang registering 84% below average rainfall.

January was nevertheless a cooler month, with daily maximum temperatures in the second fortnight below 31°C on most days.

On 25 Jan, Newton recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the period — 32.4°C.

Also read: Wet Weather Conditions Expected For Rest Of Jan, Temperatures As Low As 23°C On Some Days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.