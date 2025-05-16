Thundery showers on some mornings in coming week, warm temperatures to persist in 2nd half of May

Thundery showers on some mornings in 3rd week of May, on a few afternoons in last week

The thundery showers that fell in the first half of May will continue, but only on some mornings in the third week of the month.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (16 May).

Thundery showers in the mornings due to Sumatra squalls

The widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the coming week are expected on some mornings, starting from the early hours of the day, MSS said.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls.

This is a weather phenomenon caused by the difference in temperature between land and sea.

Thundery showers on a few afternoons in the last week of May

Thereafter, the thundery showers in the last week of May will be localised and of short duration.

They will be expected over parts of the island on a few afternoons.

For the second half of May, the total rainfall should be “near average” over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in over the first half of April, will continue for the next fortnight, MSS said.

That means the prevailing winds will be “mainly light and variable” in direction.

On some days, they will blow from the southeast or southwest.

The inter-monsoon period typically lasts until May, MSS had previously noted.

Temperature might hit 35°C on some days

The warm temperatures of the previous fortnight will persist in the next two weeks, MSS said.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to be warm, reaching around 34°C on most days.

On a few days, though, the temperature might hit 35°C.

Above-average rainfall in 1nd half of May

Over the first half of May, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days, with most parts of Singapore experiencing above-average rainfall.

Bukit Timah was the wettest, recording about 170% above-average rainfall, while Tengah was the driest with about 60% below-average rainfall.

In particular, heavy thundery showers poured over many areas of Singapore in the early afternoon of 5 May, caused by the regional convergence of winds.

A daily total rainfall of 99.4mm was registered at Bukit Timah on that day — the highest rainfall recorded for the entire period.

Above-34°C temperatures on most days

As for the temperature, most days in the period recorded daily maximum temperatures above 34°C.

In Paya Lebar, the temperature went up to 35.4°C on Polling Day (3 May).

This was the highest daily maximum temperature for the fortnight.

Also read: Thundery showers on most days in 1st half of May, likely to extend to mornings & evenings

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from joyt on Canva.