Tian Ma Has Drink Promos At All 15 Outlets In Time For CNY

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner and many have already started scrambling to stock up on food and drinks for when our friends and relatives come visiting.

Now, if you’ve yet to purchase packet drinks – aka staples during CNY – to keep your guests refreshed during their visits, Tian Ma Group now has attractive offers that you just might want to check out.

Source

The grocery store is now having CNY promotions at all 15 outlets with packet drinks going from just $4.25 per carton.

Stock up on packet drinks at Tian Ma stores

Iced lemon tea and green tea are arguably 2 of the most popular tehs among Singaporeans.

But getting your hands on these packet drinks might be tough during the festive season when shelves are often being cleaned out.

At Tian Ma, home-grown brand Yeo’s ice lemon tea and green tea are going for just $4.25 for a carton containing 24 packets.

Source

Other popular drinks by the brand like chrysanthemum tea are also selling for $5.95 per carton.

Source

If your guests are in ‘Team Pokka’ when it comes to their green tea, Tian Ma Group also sells them for $6.80 per carton.

Source

Other drinks from Pokka are also available, like ice lemon tea and their sugar-free oolong tea.

Canned drinks on promotion

If you’re expecting some young ones this CNY, you might also want to load up your fridge with some soft drinks.

At Tian Ma’s grocery stores, you’ll also be able to find carbonated drinks of all kinds like Mug Root Beer, 7UP, and Pepsi on sale.

Source

You can even find some nostalgic drinks like Kickapoo at their outlets.

The best part? Each carton of canned drinks only cost $8.80.

Cartons of canned Coke will also be on sale for just $9.90.

Source

Whether you’re on the hunt for packet drinks, canned drinks of bottled drinks this CNY, there’ll be a wide variety of drinks available at Tian Ma Group stores and at great prices.

You can check out more of their promotions here.

Check out Tian Ma drink promos soon

With such generous discounts, you’ll be able to be a gracious host this CNY without having to break the bank.

Plus, with these promotions going on at all 15 of Tian Ma’s outlets, it will be incredibly convenient too.

Source

Do note that the promotions are available on a while-stocks-last basis, so make sure to head down soon!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Shopee, and Freepik.