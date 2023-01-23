China Zoo Tiger Attacks Rabbit During CNY Ceremony, Bunny Seemingly Survives Scare

Tiger Attacks Rabbit During ‘Handover Ceremony’ By Zoo In China, Bunny Almost Becomes CNY Meal

Chinese New Year (CNY) 2023 is all about the Year Of The Tiger making way for the Year Of The Rabbit.

So if you run a zoo, what better way to mark the occasion than by involving the “live” animals in a promotional video?

However, the idea almost turned bloody at a zoo in China when the tiger attacked the rabbit.

The poor bunny subsequently reappeared alive, having seemingly survived the scare.

Zoo in China conducts CNY ‘handover ceremony’

The video was staged by Linfen Zoo in Shanxi province, China, reported Sina News.

Last Friday (20 Jan), the zoo decided to conduct a “Tiger-Rabbit Handover Ceremony” to mark the passing of the torch this CNY.

That involved two zookeepers each holding a rabbit and tiger cub separately, but rather close together, as recorded in a video on Douyin (抖音), China’s version of TikTok.

Zookeepers in China bring animals closer, tiger attacks rabbit

Amid the backdrop of festive CNY music, the keepers may have failed to notice that the bigger-sized tiger cub was already staring hungrily at the helpless rabbit.

They proceeded to bring the animals even closer together towards a red piece of paper on the table.

What happened next wasn’t too auspicious but fairly predictable — the tiger leaned in to bite the rabbit’s neck.

The carnivore then went into full-attack mode, swiftly sticking his paw out to grab the poor rabbit by the head.

As the female commentator yelped in alarm, the video ended abruptly.

Rabbit still alive in next frame

Thankfully, the ill-advised stunt apparently didn’t end in a bloodbath, as the keepers seemingly managed to pull the animals apart in time.

The next frame showed each zookeeper holding their respective charges individually, saying CNY greetings to the camera.

While the rabbit looked slightly shaken, it was more importantly alive.

The keepers — and animals — finally reunited for a final wish of “may your lucky star shine high” (吉星高照). This time, the animals were held farther apart.

For the rabbit, who stayed frozen in its keeper’s arms, that may still have been too close for comfort.

A close shave for the Year Of The Rabbit

We don’t know what the close shave means for the zoo in the Year Of The Rabbit — perhaps the Year Of The Tiger wasn’t ready to let go so easily?

Hopefully, the rabbit isn’t too traumatised and lives out the rest of the year peacefully.

Perhaps, they might want to stick to cartoon characters or inanimate mascots for CNY next time.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.